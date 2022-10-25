Read full article on original website
WBBJ
‘Phantom of the Opera’ coming to West Tennessee
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — “The Phantom of the Opera” is coming to Huntingdon in November!. The musical performance is bringing with it timeless songs such as “The Phantom of the Opera,” “All I Ask of You,” “Masquerade,” and “Music of the Night.”
Murray Ledger & Times
‘Glampground’ offers lake getaway
NEW CONCORD – KY Lake Glamping had a strong turnout for its grand opening and ribbon-cutting earlier this week, and the owners say they have been bringing in tourists from a very wide geographical area since opening in the spring. The idea of “glamping” has been quite trendy over...
WBBJ
Jackson elementary school hosts annual pumpkin drop
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local Jackson elementary school hosted a pumpkin drop on Friday. Friday, Jackson Christian School students took part in a “Hallowstream” event with various STREAM activities throughout the day. “It’s a big day for us. We are having Hallowstream Day. We are a STEM...
WBBJ
‘Last Ride’ planned in memory of Bob’s House of Honda founder
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special send-off is being planned in memory of a beloved business owner. Robert Beasley, owner and founder of Bob’s House of Honda in Jackson, died October 24 at 90 years old. According to a Bob’s House of Honda employee, Beasley owned and operated the...
WBBJ
LIFELINE hosts its 2022 Vein Drain blood drive
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday, LIFELINE had their Vein Drain Blood Drive, an annual event that dates back several years. “This is our annual Vein Drain. We have been doing this for years. Our donors love it. They love to dress up in costumes. Our LIFELINE team loves to dress up and to see our donors that are regular eight week committed donors, and we have lots of first-time donors too that we are welcoming into the LIFELINE family,” said Melinda Reid, the Marketing Manager for LIFELINE Blood Services.
radionwtn.com
‘Thrilling’ Performance By UC Elementary
Union City, Tenn.–The ‘fun’ side of Halloween was on display at Union City Elementary School. First-grade music students of Katie Tohn presented ‘Thrilling Nights’ to the remainder of the student body and adoring family members in three separate performances to continue an annual tradition. Class...
WBBJ
Local organization hosts dinner for first responders
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization handed out free meals to first responders. Birth Choice, a prolife organization that helps new mothers, gave out free meals to first responders in Madison County. The event is to honor first responders by allowing them to come to the from 4 p.m....
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah announces new inclusive playground for Robert Coleman Park
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah says Robert Coleman Park will soon benefit from the addition of a colorful, inclusive playground. The city said in a social media post they were able to purchase the equipment at a 50% discount thanks to a grant from the manufacturer, GameTime. According to GameTime's online product page for the equipment, the new playground will include several engaging activities:
WBBJ
Models walk the runway for a cure in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Thursday night, an organization walked the runway for a cure. The American Cancer Society hosted a fundraiser event for breast cancer awareness Friday. The fundraiser is called Runway for a Cure. This event has been going on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Happening Today: 10/27/2022
There are several events happening in our area today. Click on the name of the event to find out more information. Lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. in old Kmart parking lot. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until trucks are full. Volunteers unload your car. You can...
WBBJ
Tyson Foods to donate over 1,300 meals in Union City on Friday
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Tyson Foods is preparing to donate over 1,300 meals to families in West Tennessee. Tyson’s annual Community Feed event will take place Friday, October 28 in Union City. Beginning at 5 p.m. at the Obion County Farmers Market Pavilion, volunteers will be on-site handing...
WBBJ
Fundraiser held for Veterans Volunteer Honor Guard
JACKSON, Tenn. — A fundraiser was held Thursday evening for the Veterans Volunteer Honor Guard. The event was held in north Jackson and was open to the public with a suggested minimum donation of $25. The proceeds from the fundraiser will help cover the costs of the Volunteer Honor...
wpsdlocal6.com
Native West Kentuckian, best-selling author speaking at McCracken County Library Thursday
PADUCAH — West Kentucky native Lee Cole found unexpected success with his debut novel "Groundskeeping." The novel has been highly praised on the Today Show and is currently a featured Amazon Editors Pick. Cole will be in Paducah on Thursday, leading a discussion about his book at the McCracken...
WBBJ
Leigh Stephens Hayes
Leigh Stephens Hayes, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Wade officiating. Burial to follow in the Gadsden Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.
thunderboltradio.com
Dedication of New UT-Martin Engineering and Science Building Brings Surprise
The dedication of the new Latimer Engineering and Science Building, on the campus of UT-Martin, ended with a surprise announcement on Thursday. Bill Latimer, of Union City, who along with his wife Carol made the building possible with a $6.5 million dollar gift, announced the building would officially be named the Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building.
WBBJ
Lauren Elise Rochevot Bartram
Lauren Elise Rochevot Bartram, age 25, a resident of Memphis, TN, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownsville, TN with Bro. J.P. Barden officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 12:00 Noon at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel.
WBBJ
Weakley County Schools honor their principals with series of videos
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One local school district is spotlighting the hard work of their leaders. October marks National School Principals Month, an opportunity to celebrate and honor school principals for their visionary leadership and tireless pursuit of students’ success. Throughout October, Weakley County Schools released a series...
westkentuckystar.com
Section of Alben Barkley Drive to close for cross drain replacement
A section of Alben Barkley Drive will close to through traffic on Tuesday, November 1st for the replacement of cross drains. The work will take place between the Hanan Plaza area near Lone Oak Road and the I-24 interchange. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, several cross drains will be replaced and the shoulders of the road will be widened. Work done in the area last month uncovered the need for this additional project.
radionwtn.com
Obion, Weakley, Fulton Students Eligible For New UTM Scholarship
MARTIN, Tenn. – The family of Philip White has established the James Phillip White Memorial Scholarship for the University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Nursing. White, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, passed away April 7, 2021, at age 83. He was from Fulton. The $1,000-per-semester scholarship is...
WBBJ
Benton County mayor attends meeting on Blue Oval City
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The mayor of Benton County headed westward for a meeting about Blue Oval City on Wednesday. A news release says that Mayor Mark Ward went to Covington for the meeting on the multi-billion dollar project. Ward said:. “I see our active participation in these types...
