ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars Officially Trade James Robinson to Jets

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQt4j_0imHFuaX00

The former 1,000-yard rusher is officially on his way to Broadway.

James Robinson's time as a Jacksonville Jaguars has, officially, ended.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report Monday night that the Jaguars had traded Robinson to the New York Jets, who lost rookie running back sensation Breece Hall to a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars will receive a conditional sixth-round draft pick that could become a fifth-round selection if Robinson reaches 600 yards rushing this season.

"The Jacksonville Jaguars are grateful to have had James Robinson as a member of this organization and thank him for his many contributions on the field, in the locker room and in the community during what were three impactful seasons in Jacksonville," the Jaguars said in a statement.

"We wish James well in New York as he continues his career with the Jets."

Robinson, 24, played in 35 games for the Jaguars from 2020-22 and rushed 485 times for 2,177 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a rookie in 2020, he gained 1,414 scrimmage yards, the most by an undrafted rookie in NFL history.

The trade comes two days after Robinson played just 12 snaps for the Jaguars and didn't receive a single carry. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson had previously expressed earlier on Monday confidence in what Robinson could do after starting the year off as the team's No. 1 running back.

"We know Travis is playing well right now, too. It doesn’t take anything away from James," Pederson said on Monday.

"It just so happens that in certain situations Travis is getting the ball, but as we move forward, we’re always going to continue to find ways to get James going, in the mix. He’s a big part of what we’re doing.”

"Again, it just goes back to how well Travis was playing at the time. Again, nothing about James’s playing time, nothing about him as a running back," Pederson said. "I’ve got a lot of confidence in James. We’re going to continue to find ways to get him on the field. I feel like, as an offense, we are better when both those guys are playing."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Broncos Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Jaguars

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has confirmed that Russell Wilson will start in this weekend's London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilson said he expected to play in Sunday's game earlier this week, and this message from Hackett confirms it. The Denver quarterback sat out this past weekend as he...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Jets Will Be Without Leading Wide Receiver This Weekend

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 contest against the New England Patriots. Davis suffered an MCL sprain during a Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos. Jets head coach Robert Saleh made the announcement during a press conference on Friday. Davis...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Agnew questionable for Jags against Broncos in London

WATFORD, England (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful return specialist Jamal Agnew can play Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium. Agnew, who missed last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants because of a knee injury, was limited in practice Friday and his game status is questionable. “We are going to try to push him one more day, tomorrow, see where he’s at,” coach Doug Pederson said after practice. The Jags used wide receiver Christian Kirk for punt return duties and running back JaMycal Hasty on kickoff returns last week, and Pederson said he’ll deploy them again if Agnew can’t play.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Jaguars Signing CB Tevaughn Campbell Off Raiders’ Practice Squad

Campbell, 29, is a former third-round pick in the CFL and played for the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Montreal Alouettes. He signed on with the Jets to a futures contract back in 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Jaguars' Josh Allen garnering trade interest ahead of deadline

Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen is a “name that has garnered interest” with the NFL trade deadline less than a week away, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Allen, 25, was the Jaguars’ first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie after finishing his first season with 10.5 sacks. In the next two seasons, Allen had 10 sacks. So far this season, he has three sacks and is top 10 in the league in quarterback hits with 11.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
994
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy