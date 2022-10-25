Read full article on original website
Reader comments on Troy Tavern building
Imagine you owned a historical home on a busy street in Troy. A storm caused some repairable damage but until your home was repaired the sidewalk was closed and people had to walk out into the street to get by. How long to you believe the City of Troy would allow this condition to exist? A month? Maybe two?
Miami County Sheriff alerts public of scam
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak is informing the public about a recent scam alert regarding deceptive calls that falsely claim residents must pay a bond. Deputies have been advised in recent days an unknown caller is contacting county residents advising they have failed to report for jury duty and are subject to arrest unless they pay a “bond,” according to Duckak’s press release.
Troy road closure
TROY — Part of North Cherry Street in Troy will be closed to traffic from Monday morning to until Tuesday afternoon. According to a city of Troy press release, North Cherry Street, from West Main Street to West Water Street, will be closed to through traffic on Monday, Oct. 31, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Active shooter training for Milton Union school staff
WEST MILTON — Staff at Milton Union schools spent Thursday morning with law enforcement officers from multiple areas conducting active shooter training. Thursday, Oct. 27, was a work day for the Milton Union teachers and the district decided to take advantage of not having students in the building to run a realistic active shooter drill.
UVCC to host fall community open house
PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center will host an open house at the Willowbrook Environmental Education Center on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m. The afternoon will include guided autumn nature walks through the Willowbrook land lab. Visitors can see first-hand the wide variety of experiences, subjects, and skills that Landscape and Natural Resources students are exposed to throughout the year in this lab.
Law enforcement seek public’s help in 2 separate cases
TROY — Two local law enforcement agencies are seeking help from the public for information regarding two separate thefts in Miami County; one in Tipp City and the other in the Fletcher area. In the first case, the Tipp City Police are looking for help to identify a man...
BOE discusses continual dismissal of policy
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education discussed policy travel permit and reimbursement, policies regarding outside vendor camps on school grounds and conducted an executive session Monday evening during their regular session meeting. In July of 2022, auditors brought attention to the fact the Tipp City Schools...
Local events and meetings
Move to Amend Miami County will continue its fall guest speaker series when it meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Piqua Public Library, located at 116 W. High St. The guest speaker at this meeting will be the city of Piqua’s Vice Mayor Kris Lee. The meeting is open to the public. The organization invites the public to hear about the work Lee performs in the community and learn about the national movement to create a more genuine democracy. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.movetoamend.org.
Tipp City BOE discusses balances, policy
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education discussed an outstanding balance with Reutschle Architects Inc. as well as the school district’s relationship with Tipp Pride Association during their regular session meeting Monday evening. The board’s discussion of an apparent balance due to Reutschle Architects was added...
BOE conducts public test of voting equipment
TROY — Members of the Miami County Board of Elections held a special meeting at the Miami County Courthouse on Wednesday, Oct. 26, to conduct their annual public test of voting equipment and finalizing plans for election day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. “So far, almost every day we have...
Norcold plant closing
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two local plants — one in Shelby County, the other in Darke County — will be closing their doors. Thetford LLC, a leader in RV and marine toilets and sanitation solutions, together with Norcold LLC, the premier brand in RV refrigerators (collectively, “Thetford North America”), announced to employees and customers Thursday they will be transferring all U.S. refrigerator manufacturing to other global company owned and operated manufacturing facilities, resulting in the closure of two Ohio-based Norcold locations over the coming months.
Tipp City Police seek help about suspect
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Police are looking to the community to help identify a man suspected of an attempted theft at the Cleaning Corner, 10 N. Hyatt St. on Saturday, Oct. 22, around 1 p.m. According to Tipp City Police’s Facebook page, the suspect was seen wearing...
2022 “Made in Piqua” ornaments available
PIQUA — Piqua’s rich industrial heritage continues to be honored by Mainstreet Piqua as the 16th “Made in Piqua” ornament honors Miami Valley Steel Service. The new collectible ornament features the iconic Miami Valley Steel Service trucks and is brass with blue highlights. The ornaments are packaged in boxes specially produced for the project by Piqua Paper Box Company. The cost per ornament is $15. The new Made in Piqua ornament is available at Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St., Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St. and Mainstreet Piqua, 326 N. Main St.
Sheriff’s office seeks information about a cargo trailer theft
FLETCHER — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the theft of a cargo trailer from a property on state Route 36 east in Fletcher. According to a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, deputies recently took a theft report of a cargo trailer that was stolen in the 7000 block of East state Route 36. Surveillance video captured two male suspects driving a late 1990 or early 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado, tan or gold in color, stealing the trailer.
MU 10.9-mil operations levy language caution
The Board and Administration of MUEVSD have changed the language of this Renewal to a Continuing term from a 5-year Renewal. With voter approval, this change will mean the district voters will never again be able to vote on the 10.9-mil levy. It will be permanent. They made this same change on the 17-mil levy, that went mostly unnoticed, in the November election of 2021. With this change to the 10.9-mil levy language on the November 8, 2022 ballot approximately 7,000 district-registered voters will be disenfranchised from an up-or-down future vote. The ballot box is the only way for us to express concern over stewardship of taxpayer dollars and/or falling student performance on academics. Milton-Union is now in the bottom third of the nine schools in Miami County according the Ohio State Report Card recently issued, but we still spend time and money on non-academics like Social Emotional Learning and new highly controversial textbooks. Community members must get more involved with the management of our school.
Suspects charged in Store-N-Lock thefts
PIQUA — Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office recently made two arrests involving thefts from numerous Store-N-Lock facilities in Piqua, the surrounding area and also in Darke County. Dylan L. Harrison, 31, at large, and Randy J. Peters, 50, of Piqua, were taken into custody and incarcerated...
“The Hunt for Red October” at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center
TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies?. Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn and soda. All films are free and open to the public.
Treatment worries eased by information, caring
TROY – Mary K. Rike knows kidney stones are no laughing matter. That doesn’t stop her, though, from having good things to say about her visits to the urologist’s office. Rike, a Troy resident, is familiar with the intense pain that can accompany kidney stones. “I had...
Band of Bucc Pride goes to state
COVINGTON – Hard work and determination pays off for the Covington High School’s Band of Bucc Pride as they earn superior ratings at their two latest competitions which earns them a place at the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) State Marching Band Finals. On Oct. 15 at the...
Saturday Prep Sports Preview
Saturday will be a busy day for local athletes as Troy will host the regional cross country meet and D-IV district volleyball, D-III district volleyball will be played at Fairfield High School and girls district soccer finals will be played. CROSS COUNTRY. BOYS. Division I, 3 p.m. Landon Kimmel leads...
