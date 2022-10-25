Read full article on original website
WMBF
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for break-ins, shooting at deputies in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspects in a series of break-ins early Monday morning are wanted after leading deputies on a chase and shooting at them. A Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle was shot into during a car chase after deputies responded to alarm calls at multiple stores in the southern part of the county.
WMBF
Paycheck stub helps authorities capture suspect in attempted Fairmont bank robbery
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) – A paycheck stub helped authorities capture a man who they said tried to rob a bank in Fairmont. Fairmont police officers responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a hold-up alarm at the Lumbee Guaranty Bank on North Walnut Street. Officers learned a man passed a...
abcnews4.com
Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
Kingstree student arrested for having loaded gun on campus, officials say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Kingstree High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after it was discovered that they had a loaded gun on campus. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County School District, Myron Davis, said the school was placed on a brief lockdown following reports that a student had a gun. Deputies with the […]
WMBF
SLED called in to help investigate 15-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was the victim of a deadly Hartsville shooting over the weekend, the Darlington County coroner said. According to the Hartsville Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday a shooting was reported on Security Drive in Hartsville. Responding officers said the teenage male victim was taken...
WMBF
Marion County law enforcement receives $300K to help buy much-needed equipment
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Law enforcement agencies in Marion County received new funding to help buy equipment to keep their communities safer. South Carolina state Rep. Lucas Atkinson and state Sen. Kent Williams presented law enforcement officers with a check for $300,000. The money will be used to...
WMBF
Georgetown County deputies discover multiple dead, distressed cows in pasture; warrants obtained
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for an Andrew Area resident after calls of roaming cows the street led to the discovery of dead and distressed cattle. Deputies were called to a property off Hardee Street in the Andrews area on...
WMBF
4 detained after 1 injured in Florence shooting, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are in custody after one person was shot in Florence Monday afternoon, police say. According to Florence police, a shooting was reported around 11:20 a.m. at Kershaw and Kemp. Responding officers found one person had been shot and applied a tourniquet until EMS arrived...
wpde.com
4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
Florence County deputies investigating series of shootings
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, the sheriff’s office said. Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half […]
WMBF
Conway police investigate shots fired into home on Halloween night
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – One Conway home suffered a trick rather than a treat on Halloween night. Police were called around 10:30 p.m. Monday to a house on Holly Loop, which is off Cates Bay Road for reports of shots fired. An incident report shows that when officers arrived,...
Deputies searching for owner after starving, dead cows found in South Carolina pasture
Georgetown County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving cows.
Sheriff: 14-year-old Georgetown County student charged with making school threats
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Waccamaw Middle School student was charged with making school threats on Monday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The 14-year-old was released to a parent after a juvenile summons was completed by authorities, GSCO said. “Georgetown County School District will determine disciplinary action under its policy,” according to […]
WMBF
Surveillance video catches equipment theft from Conway store; owner offers reward
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Ronald Stalvey, the owner of Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle is offering a reward for anyone who can help him find his stolen trailer and four-wheeler. Stalvey shared surveillance video of what appears to be a silver pickup truck taking off with his black 5x10 ft. trailer and green Honda four-wheeler.
Woman arrested after confrontation leads to injuries, damaged cars at Sumter Waffle House
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in jail on charges that include attempted murder following a frantic chain of events in a Waffle House parking lot. Sumter Police said that 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray was taken into custody only after showing up at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of a minor injury at the same time officers were there to speak with victims.
WMBF
Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a North Carolina convenience store. The St. Pauls Police Department said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Mart #5, located on Highway 301. According to police, responding officers found “significant damage to the back wall where the suspect made entry” as well as missing items.
wpde.com
Teen dead in Hartsville shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A teen was killed Sunday night in a shooting in the Hartsville community, according to Darlington County Todd Hardee. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said it’s possible that the shooting happened in the city limits of Hartsville, but they’re still trying to piece it all together.
Police: Bystander hurt after fight, shooting at Waffle House in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A bystander was hurt Sunday morning in a shooting at a Waffle House in Florence, according to police. It happened at about 2:20 a.m. at the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. A bystander was injured and taken to a local hospital by EMS. The bystander’s current condition is […]
WMBF
NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from North Carolina are behind bars in connection to an incident in the Grand Strand. The Atlantic Beach Police Department said 22-year-old Titus Dicker and 19-year-old Alexandria Powell were both extradited Friday to Horry County from Greensboro, North Carolina. Each is charged with...
