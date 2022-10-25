ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuskegee, AL



alabamanews.net

CrimeStoppers: Tip Leads to Arrests of Two Fugitives

An anonymous tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has led to the arrests of two fugitives in Montgomery. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has captured Nicolas Kemp and Terrance Myers. Investigators say Kemp was taken into custody on an assault charge from August 17. He had been sought...
WTVM

Man arrested for impersonating police officer in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The sheriff’s office says that a man was arrested in Lee County for impersonating a police officer. On Sept. 15, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a person possibly impersonating police with terroristic threats. Lee County Investigators contacted...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange police investigating shots fired incident

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Oct. 27, LaGrange police responded to a delayed report of shots fired into a home on Murphy Avenue. Police say the initial incident may have happened on Oct. 26, sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Detectives found multiple bullet holes in the home and shell casings at the scene. […]
LAGRANGE, GA
tallasseetribune.com

Four arrested in connection to catalytic convertor thefts

The Tallassee Police Department Narcotics Unit has arrested four individuals for breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Brandon Childers, Brandon Thomas, Mary Alison Ward and Alexandra Harris were arrested on John Street Monday. Sign up for Tribune Newsletters. “They were witnessed attempting to cut a catalytic converter off of a...
TALLASSEE, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Millbrook police seeking theft suspect

The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
MILLBROOK, AL
WTVM

Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at the Colony Inn on Victory Drive in Columbus. According to officers, CPD’s Robbery & Assault Unit responded to the robbery of a 75-year-old man. Police say an unknown suspect took the victim’s wallet...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Shot and Killed in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead. Police say they and fire medics were called to the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street at around 7:40 last night, near Mulberry Street. That’s where they found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com



Four arrested in connection to catalytic convertor thefts. The Tallassee Police Department Narcotics Unit has arrested four individuals for breaking an…
TALLASSEE, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn man accused of impersonating an officer, making terror threat

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say an Auburn man pretending to be a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy allegedly threatened to shoot a woman in the head during an online interaction. The suspect is Justin Gregory Johnson, 36, from Auburn, Alabama.  On September 15th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible […]
AUBURN, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash

A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated individual dies at Ventress Correctional Facility

Yet another incarcerated individual at an Alabama state prison has been confirmed dead by the Alabama Department of Corrections this week, according to a statement obtained by APR on Thursday. Charles Rocky Ramsey, a 36-year-old incarcerated man at Ventress Correctional Facility, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the Barbour County...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL

