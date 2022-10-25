Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
CrimeStoppers: Tip Leads to Arrests of Two Fugitives
An anonymous tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has led to the arrests of two fugitives in Montgomery. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has captured Nicolas Kemp and Terrance Myers. Investigators say Kemp was taken into custody on an assault charge from August 17. He had been sought...
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25
• Robert Pearson, 65, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana first, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a weapon on Whatley Street. • A report was filed for harassment that occurred in that Dadeville area. • A report was filed for breaking and entering a motor...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Reward Increased in Attempt to Solve Man’s Murder in Montgomery
The reward now stands at $2,500 for information that will help solve the murder of a man at a Montgomery apartment complex. 24-year-old Adarius Felder was shot and killed Friday, September 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, which is in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has...
WTVM
Man arrested for impersonating police officer in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The sheriff’s office says that a man was arrested in Lee County for impersonating a police officer. On Sept. 15, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a person possibly impersonating police with terroristic threats. Lee County Investigators contacted...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn man arrested under charges of impersonating an officer and making terroristic threats
Lee County Sheriff investigators arrested an Auburn man under charges of impersonating an officer and making terroristic threats. The suspect was identified as Justin Gregory Johnson, 36. On Sept. 15, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report from a female victim about the impersonation and threats made...
LaGrange police investigating shots fired incident
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Oct. 27, LaGrange police responded to a delayed report of shots fired into a home on Murphy Avenue. Police say the initial incident may have happened on Oct. 26, sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Detectives found multiple bullet holes in the home and shell casings at the scene. […]
tallasseetribune.com
Four arrested in connection to catalytic convertor thefts
The Tallassee Police Department Narcotics Unit has arrested four individuals for breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Brandon Childers, Brandon Thomas, Mary Alison Ward and Alexandra Harris were arrested on John Street Monday. Sign up for Tribune Newsletters. “They were witnessed attempting to cut a catalytic converter off of a...
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
WTVM
Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at the Colony Inn on Victory Drive in Columbus. According to officers, CPD’s Robbery & Assault Unit responded to the robbery of a 75-year-old man. Police say an unknown suspect took the victim’s wallet...
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25
• A resident of Hideaway Circle filed a theft report. • Clarenski Hill of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding child support warrant. • Robert Jackson of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant of probation revocation. Oct. 21. • A resident of Dusty Road in Tallassee filed...
WTVM
Single-vehicle wreck ejects victim from car in Opelika, police on scene
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County officials are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Lee Road 45 in Opelika. According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the accident caused a victim to be ejected from the car. The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time. However,...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Shot and Killed in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead. Police say they and fire medics were called to the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street at around 7:40 last night, near Mulberry Street. That’s where they found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She...
tallasseetribune.com
Auburn man accused of impersonating an officer, making terror threat
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say an Auburn man pretending to be a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy allegedly threatened to shoot a woman in the head during an online interaction. The suspect is Justin Gregory Johnson, 36, from Auburn, Alabama. On September 15th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible […]
Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
WTVM
Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
LaGrange Police: Arrest warrant issued for man who strangled, punched and kicked woman
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department issued “aggravated assault by strangulation” arrest warrants for a man after an incident on Oct. 24. Police say Shamiya Cameron, 35, strangled, punched and kicked a woman. Cameron was on felony probation for obstruction and drug-related offenses at the time of the incident. Anyone with information is […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash
A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
WTVM
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Columbus bartender whose body was found speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about an Alabama man charged with murder in connection to the death of a Columbus bartender. Phenix City police discovered Rachael Mixson’s body on the side of the road in Phenix City. Officials say they believe the suspect charged with...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated individual dies at Ventress Correctional Facility
Yet another incarcerated individual at an Alabama state prison has been confirmed dead by the Alabama Department of Corrections this week, according to a statement obtained by APR on Thursday. Charles Rocky Ramsey, a 36-year-old incarcerated man at Ventress Correctional Facility, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the Barbour County...
