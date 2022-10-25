ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade

The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger

The Indianapolis Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger for starting quarterback duties going forward, which means that veteran and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will have to be the backup to the young stud out of the Texas Longhorns football program. While other veterans probably would not be taking such a change in an entirely […] The post Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement

Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClutchPoints

Texans part ways with franchise tackle leader after request for release

The Houston Texans are in the process of splitting ways with veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. According to an update from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Grugier-Hill has asked the Texans to release him, and it doesn’t seem the team has any plans of objecting to his request. “Veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill asked for and […] The post Texans part ways with franchise tackle leader after request for release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

LA makes bold move amid Cam Akers fiasco that should fire up Matthew Stafford

Fresh off their bye week, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are set to begin the second half of their season with players getting healthy again. The team recently announced the return of wide receiver Van Jefferson, a key contributor in 2021, but the news does not stop there. Field Yates of ESPN tweeted on Wednesday that Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams has been designated to return from IR and begin practicing with the team.
ClutchPoints

Giants DC makes bonkers Geno Smith-Kurt Warner comparison amid Seahawks QB’s breakout season

Geno Smith has been one of the best stories of the NFL this season. Many people, including Seattle Seahawks fans, wrote him off after the Russell Wilson trade. Seattle was supposed to struggle this year, stuck in a rebuilding year with Smith under center. So far, though, Smith is proving every single doubter of his […] The post Giants DC makes bonkers Geno Smith-Kurt Warner comparison amid Seahawks QB’s breakout season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Are the Rams interested in a Brandin Cooks reunion?

The Los Angeles Rams slow start to the 2022 season has made it clear that if they want to be Super Bowl contenders again this season, they are going to need to bring in some reinforcements at the trade deadline. A name who has emerged as a potential trade target for Los Angeles is Houston […] The post RUMOR: Are the Rams interested in a Brandin Cooks reunion? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Lions get mixed bag of Amon-Ra St. Brown, TJ Hockenson injury updates

The Detroit Lions have been ravaged by injury so far in the 2022 NFL season. On Wednesday, they received updates on two of their more important offensive weapons. The Lions lost wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. They ruled him out with a concussion he sustained during the game. On Wednesday, the second-year pass catcher returned to practice, albeit in a limited capacity.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady breaks silence on divorce from Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen will be ending their marriage. After months of speculation about the pair’s relationship, both sides have agreed to a divorce. A report by TMZ revealed that the Buccaneers QB and the supermodel will be filing their divorce documents today. “Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen  have reached a settlement ending their marriage, and divorce […] The post Tom Brady breaks silence on divorce from Gisele Bündchen  appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy