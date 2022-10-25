Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson sends not-so-subtle 3-word message to Ravens after dicing up Tom Brady, Bucs
Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.
Jerry Jones shuts down Mike McCarthy’s Ezekiel Elliott Week 8 Cowboys tease
Dallas Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that there was a chance for Ezekiel Elliott to suit up in Week 8. However, Jerry Jones recently confirmed that Elliott will not play against the Chicago Bears, per Clarence Hill Jr. “It had everything to do with how we’re doing this...
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett injury updates don’t sound good for Seahawks
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises of the season. But heading into a Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants, they may be without both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. During Week 8’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Seahawks...
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade
The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger
The Indianapolis Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger for starting quarterback duties going forward, which means that veteran and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will have to be the backup to the young stud out of the Texas Longhorns football program. While other veterans probably would not be taking such a change in an entirely […] The post Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement
Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
Texans part ways with franchise tackle leader after request for release
The Houston Texans are in the process of splitting ways with veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. According to an update from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Grugier-Hill has asked the Texans to release him, and it doesn’t seem the team has any plans of objecting to his request. “Veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill asked for and […] The post Texans part ways with franchise tackle leader after request for release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s 4-word guarantee amid massive campaign will fire up Miami Dolphins fans
Following a tight Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins season is back on track with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa again under center. However, for one player, this recent success is unsatisfactory. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday that simply reads, “I will be better.”
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
LA makes bold move amid Cam Akers fiasco that should fire up Matthew Stafford
Fresh off their bye week, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are set to begin the second half of their season with players getting healthy again. The team recently announced the return of wide receiver Van Jefferson, a key contributor in 2021, but the news does not stop there. Field Yates of ESPN tweeted on Wednesday that Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams has been designated to return from IR and begin practicing with the team.
Buccaneers news: Tom Brady hits rock bottom he’s never felt in 23-year career
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a freefall. They failed to get back to their winning ways after losing to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night at home, 27-22, thus putting Tampa Bay two games under .500. This is the first time ever in the NFL career of Brady that his team has gotten below that winning threshold.
Patrick Mahomes weapon publicly requests release ahead of trade deadline
Patrick Mahomes hasn’t given him a handoff all season and now Ronald Jones II wants out of Kanas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old running back took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his role. He tweeted, “Sure would like a RELEASE right about now.”. Jones signed a one-year,...
Giants DC makes bonkers Geno Smith-Kurt Warner comparison amid Seahawks QB’s breakout season
Geno Smith has been one of the best stories of the NFL this season. Many people, including Seattle Seahawks fans, wrote him off after the Russell Wilson trade. Seattle was supposed to struggle this year, stuck in a rebuilding year with Smith under center. So far, though, Smith is proving every single doubter of his […] The post Giants DC makes bonkers Geno Smith-Kurt Warner comparison amid Seahawks QB’s breakout season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Lions prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
The Miami Dolphins will travel north to take on the Detroit Lions in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Ford Field in Detroit. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-Lions prediction and pick, laid out below. Miami has...
Bradley Chubb trade rumors slapped with reality check from Broncos’ George Paton
The Denver Broncos slow start to the 2022 season has allowed for some of their top players to become potential trade targets across the league. One player who has been drawing quite a lot of attention recently is star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who is set for free agency after the season.
RUMOR: Are the Rams interested in a Brandin Cooks reunion?
The Los Angeles Rams slow start to the 2022 season has made it clear that if they want to be Super Bowl contenders again this season, they are going to need to bring in some reinforcements at the trade deadline. A name who has emerged as a potential trade target for Los Angeles is Houston […] The post RUMOR: Are the Rams interested in a Brandin Cooks reunion? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raheem Mostert surprising mid-week downgrade should raise fantasy owners eyebrows
The Miami Dolphins backfield has been led by an unlikely option. Veteran running back Raheem Mostert has undergone a career resurgence and has become the Dolphins RB1. Mostert rose to prominence during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. At times, he has the leading force in their backfield. Just...
Lions get mixed bag of Amon-Ra St. Brown, TJ Hockenson injury updates
The Detroit Lions have been ravaged by injury so far in the 2022 NFL season. On Wednesday, they received updates on two of their more important offensive weapons. The Lions lost wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. They ruled him out with a concussion he sustained during the game. On Wednesday, the second-year pass catcher returned to practice, albeit in a limited capacity.
Russell Wilson’s horrid season gets brutally honest assessment from Broncos CEO
When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson in the off-season, many fans expected this team to be good, at the very least. After all, Wilson was still pretty good in his last season with the Seattle Seahawks. A lot of people expected the QB to elevate this Denver team to be competitive every single game.
Tom Brady breaks silence on divorce from Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen will be ending their marriage. After months of speculation about the pair’s relationship, both sides have agreed to a divorce. A report by TMZ revealed that the Buccaneers QB and the supermodel will be filing their divorce documents today. “Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reached a settlement ending their marriage, and divorce […] The post Tom Brady breaks silence on divorce from Gisele Bündchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
