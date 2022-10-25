ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Key Inflation Gauge for the Fed Rose 0.5% in September, in Line With Expectations

The core personal consumption expenditures price index in September increased 0.5% from the previous month and 5.1% from a year ago. Including food and energy, PCE inflation rose 0.3% for the month and 6.2% on a yearly basis. Personal spending rose 0.6%, more than expected amid the rise in prices.

