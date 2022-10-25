ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The seemingly unstoppable rise of election denier Kari Lake

By Andrew Buncombe
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOTff_0imHEvMd00
Donald Trump endorsed conservative Kari Lake in the contest to become Arizona’s next governor (Getty Images)

It was a straightforward question – and so was the answer.

“Earlier this week, [Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters] said he saw no evidence of vote counting problems … and that Joe Biden is the ‘legitimate president’,” asked CBS presenter Major Garrett. “Do you agree?”

“I think we have major problems in our election system,” came the response. “We had Democrats saying the 2000 election wasn’t fair…. And now all of a sudden in 2020, we don’t have free speech anymore. We can’t speak out against our own elections.”

Kari Lake, the Republican hopeful responding to the questions, has emerged as one of the loudest and most effective voices in maintaining Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged, and but for various alleged shenanigans – discounted by election experts and every court asked to consider them – Joe Biden would not be sitting in the White House.

But the 53-year-old former television news anchor has become very much more than that: after a hard-fought primary this summer, she is now the Republican candidate for Arizona’s governor. Two years after quitting her television job, this Trump-endorsed Maga champion is involved in a showdown with a Democratic opponent that pundits say is too close to call.

A month before Americans go to the polls in midterm elections that will determine which party controls the two chambers of Congress as well as governors’ mansions across the country, an average of polls collated by Real Clear Politics, gives Lake a one point lead over Democrat Katie Hobbs.

The political analysis website Five Thirty Eight has Hobbs at 46.8 and Lake at 46.6. Only one thing is certain, that Arizona is set to elect its fifth woman governor, more than any other state.

“Part of it is, you can’t separate her from herself. That is, it helps that she is a forceful personality and that she is polished on camera,” Doug Heye, a former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, tells The Independent.

“Her background in TV, like with Donald Trump, is a huge asset. That’s one of the reasons. Trump likes to say of people ‘They look the part’. Well, she looks and performs the part.”

Heye says the challenge for Lake is that given her hardline positions, she is going to struggle to appeal to independent and some moderate Republicans.

Who does he think will win the race?

He chuckles. “It’s too close to call at this point.”

On Sunday 16 October, Lake refused to say she would accept the results of her race if voters ultimately reject her.

"I'm going to win the election and I'm going to accept that result,” she told CNN.

Lake accused CNN of manipulating the audio during her appearance. But the network fired back with the full video of her interview. “Hi Ms Lake. Here is your full live interview on CNN. As you can see, there were no audio issues. Thank you for joining us this morning,” CNN PR responded.

Later in the week, Ms Lake received condemnation for suggesting that Martin Luther King Jr would be an “America First Republican” if he were still alive today.

Arizona is considered a purple state, neither hard red or hard blue, but it is pretty conservative regardless of party affiliation. (After the overturn of Roe, a trigger law dating from 1864 that bans abortions after 15 weeks, came into effect.)

Recent polls have shown the candidates locked in a tight race, with one poll showing Ms Lake up by a few points and another showing Ms Hobbs with a slight lead.

The outgoing governor, Doug Ducey, is a Republican who served two terms. The current senators are both Democrats, but Arizona was long the base of John McCain. One of the senators, Mark Kelly, faces a real battle to be re-elected, while when Biden won the state in 2020 by just 10,000 votes, he was the first Democrat to do so since Bill Clinton in 1996.

Since the 2020 election, the GOP-controlled legislature has passed several measures restricting access to the ballot, including a requirement to show proof of citizenship, and limiting the distribution of mail-in ballots.

Arizona has one of the largest population of Latino voters – they make up a third of the state – and activists say their plight is often ignored in the focus on Lake and her continued spread of the so-called “big lie”.

Kristian Ramos, a Latino political strategist and a former spokesperson for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, says Lake’s focus on the alleged events of 2020 have a direct, negative impact on Latino groups in the state.

“In her whole narrative of election stealing in Arizona, Kari Lake is talking about Latinos – they want to make it harder for Latinos to vote. They want to make it harder for our community to be able to participate in democratically sanctioned elections,” he says.

“All this Maga stuf is anti-Latino, because who is the boogeyman in that narrative? So they’ve passed all of these crazy laws to make it harder for Latinos and people of colour to vote in Arizona.”

Ramos says Lake’s other major issue is immigration and what she claims is Biden’s failure to secure the border. He feels few Latinos will vote for her, when her message is to keep migrants out of the country and prevent Latinos voting.

Lake’s campaign did not respond to questions from The Independent.

It may not be entirely that simple. Midterm elections tend to punish the party that controls the White House, and with the economy struggling, and Biden’s approval low, Republicans are looking up to pick up enough seats to flip both the House and the Senate.

And there is more. In 2020, Trump stunned many by securing the support of as many as 38 per cent of Latino voters, compared to 59 for Biden and the Democrats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQzN4_0imHEvMd00
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs declined debate showdown with Kari Lake (Getty Images)

Israel Ortega, a spokesperson for the conservative Latino group The Libre Intitiative, claims more Latinos are moving towards the Republicans.

“Jobs and inflation rank as the top issues for them,” he says, speaking from Washington DC. “Those are going to be the big drivers in terms of a lot of folks who are casting their votes this year.”

Lake, a mother of two who was born in Illinois, is not the only candidate to throw out the script when it comes to moving to the centre after the primary contest to try and attract more moderate voters.

Across the nation, from Beto O’Rourke and Greg Abbott in Texas, to Ron DeSantis in Florida, JB Pritzker in Illinois, and Tudor Dixon in Michigan, candidates are doubling down on their positions.

And with the likes of Dr Mehmet Oz giving John Fetterman a serious fight in the Senate race for Pennsylvania, Lake is not the only one hoping television skills – and the backing of Trump – can make up for any lack of actual political experience.

Lake may have also been handed a major boost by the decision of her Democratic challenger, Katie Hobbs, 52, not to take part in the candidates debate that was due to take place this week.

Hobbs, who currently serves as Arizona’s Secretary of State, made the decision after claiming that the debates for the Republican primary had been chaotic, and she feared Lake could make this one similarly disruptive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CsVD_0imHEvMd00
Just like Trump, Lake had a television career before entering politics (Getty Images)

Rather she has been appearing on television programmes directly before or after Lake, hoping to underscore to viewers the differences between them.

In her interview with CBS News’s Face the Nation last week, she was asked if she would change her mind.

“What I’ve been focused on is opportunities like this, where they can see us back to back and hear directly from us about the issues that are important to Arizonans and how we would govern without a circus like she created during the GOP Republican primary,” said Hobbs.

“I have no desire to be a part of the spectacle that she’s looking to create. Because that doesn’t do any service to the voters of Arizona to hear from us, where we stand on the issues and how we would govern.”

But election laws demand that there be a debate and so on Wednesday, Lake will be questioned for 30 minutes by veteran interviewer Ted Simons by herself.

Many have said this is a mistake for Hobbs, who by any description is less flamboyant than Lake and may be missing out on a chance to connect with potential new supporters. Many have called her a coward. There are suggestions is it also bad for the state’s democracy.

Lars Larson hosts a conservative radio show out of Portland, Oregon, and is an outspoken fan of Lake.

“Kari Lake has a backbone, which many Republicans do not have. And she is well spoken because of the trade she was in before, which is television journalism,” he says.

“So if you’re well spoken, have good values, and have a backbone and actually stand up and speak them out loud, I think you can do very well in a lot of different areas and politics is one of them.”

Comments / 3

Related
People

Arizona Republican Kari Lake Booted from Gubernatorial Town Hall Audience: She 'Brought the Drama'

"Anyone who thinks she was there to follow all the rules doesn’t know Kari Lake," one of the event organizers told NBC News The organizers of a town hall event featuring two candidates running for Arizona governor say the Republican candidate, Kari Lake, was asked to leave the audience after it appeared she tried to disrupt the event for her opponent, Katie Hobbs. NBC News reports that both Lake and Hobbs had agreed that neither would be onstage while the other was speaking, with Hobbs slated to...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin’s Personal Grudge May Hand Alaska’s House Seat to Dems

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Sarah Palin may have been away from politics for over a decade, but one thing hasn’t changed: When she’s handed a microphone, anything can happen.But what happened during one of Palin’s most high-profile appearances of her campaign for Congress was emblematic of the somewhat surreal, extremely personal race she’s run. It’s been so bizarre that she just might pave the way for a Democrat—who happens to be a good friend—to win in November over herself and another Republican, whom she happens to strongly dislike.On Saturday, Palin appeared alongside her rivals in that race—Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won...
ALASKA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kari Lake interview on Arizona PBS canceled after Clean Elections Commission backs out amid rancor

The solo interview with Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake that was scheduled for Wednesday evening was canceled abruptly just hours before it was to start. The Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission backed out of the event that was to be hosted in partnership with Arizona PBS (KAET) after the television station agreed to a separate, similar interview with Democrat Katie Hobbs.  ...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Conservatives including Ted Cruz complain they're mysteriously losing thousands of Twitter followers ahead of midterms - as the Texas senator calls Twitter employees 'partisan hacks'

Conservatives including Texas Senator Ted Cruz have lost thousands of Twitter followers in October, less than a month before Americans go to the polls in the midterm elections. Cruz tweeted on Friday: 'I'm down 13,345 today. Are the partisan hacks at Twitter just idiots? Why doe they purge conservatives en...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Absolutely F—ing Not.’ Trump’s Team Scrambled to Talk Him Out of Jan. 6 Testimony

Almost immediately after the House Jan. 6 committee announced it would subpoena Doanld Trump, the ex-president began telling people close to him that he’d love to testify before the congressional panel — if he got to do it on live television. Even the idea of it sent Trump’s advisers scrambling to convince him it would be a disaster. “Absolutely fucking not,” one of Trump’s advisers on legal matters tells Rolling Stone, succinctly summarizing the advice they gave Trump regarding Capitol Hill testimony — televised or otherwise. Several of Trump’s attorneys and political counselors have directly told the ex-president this month that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Mike Pence says his relationship with Trump 'broke down' after the election and describes facing down the president's pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 results in new autobiography

Former Vice President Mike Pence dumps on Donald Trump for stoking Jan. 6 in his new book. Pence notes how Trump "pressured him to overturn the election" and rioters yelled "Hang Mike Pence!" Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have praised Pence for bucking Trump's election fraud scheme. Former...
Daily Mail

'I've never faced someone this liberal in a campaign before': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy jostles with Democratic high school teacher opponent on crime and the border during their only debate before election day

Kevin McCarthy traded barbs with his Democratic challenger on Wednesday during their one and only election debate, as the pair clashed on crime and border security. McCarthy is running for his ninth term in a district that includes the blue-collar town of Bakersfield and used the debate to paint Democratic candidate Marisa Wood as an out-of-touch liberal as they butted heads over who had the most authentic voice.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy