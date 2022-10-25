A St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison for hitting and killing a man in a stolen car while fleeing police on the city’s East Side. Leonie L. Sparkman, 31, was sentenced Thursday in Ramsey County District Court after pleading guilty to a charge of fleeing an officer that resulted in death in connection with the October 2021 crash, which killed 55-year-old Brian S. Reed in the Battle Creek neighborhood.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO