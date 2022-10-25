ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Community members urged to voice their concerns and find solutions during school safety town hall on Tuesday

Community members are encouraged to come out to Galesburg Junior Senior High School Tuesday, November 1, for a town hall meeting over school safety. Some behavioral and safety concerns have spurred administrators at Galesburg Junior Senior High School to hold the school safety town hall. Principal Tom Hawkins informed the...
GALESBURG, IL
New Galesburg city manager to begin work in November

Galesburg’s new city manager is set to start his duties on Monday, Nov. 7. A spokesperson for city confirmed the start date to WGIL Radio on Thursday. Gerald Smith was approved as the new city manager on Sept 26 in a split 4-3 vote by the Galesburg City Council. Aldermen Larry Cox, Bradley Hix, Wayne Dennis voted against the contract.
GALESBURG, IL
Dunn, Mary E.

Mary Ellen Dunn, 76, of Galesburg, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Mary was born August 17, 1946, in Monmouth, IL to Earl and Georgia Bowman. She married Michael Dunn on October 15, 1965, in Galesburg, IL, and she was his best friend. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, her children, Michele (Sam) Still of Tennessee, Jason (Amber) Dunn of Galesburg, and Abby (Ty) Putnam of Gilson, her grandchildren, Sydney, Corben, Cassidy, Libby, Allyn, Kyra, Leah, Craig, Layne, and Ryan, her sister, Lorelei Neal of Kankakee, and her sister-in-law, Suzy Driscoll of Wyoming, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandmother Verna McElwain, her brother, and sister-in-law, John and Jan Bowman, her brother-in-law, Elden Neal, and her nephew Terry Bowman.
GALESBURG, IL
Two female GHS students arrested after attacking a third female student without warning

Galesburg Police responded to Galesburg High School yesterday (Thursday) afternoon when two female students attacked a third female student during lunch period. Officers viewed security video of the entire incident which showed a 15-year-old female student sitting on a sofa near the coffee shop. Another 15-year-old female student is seen sitting down next to her – and then without warning, the second female stands up and begins battering the first female. A 17-year-old female student is seated nearby then jumps in and assists the second female in battering the first female. The two girls did not stop attacking the first girl until staff intervened. The victim sustained an ankle injury, bruising to her face, and had chunks of her hair pulled out. She was transported to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center, treated, and released. It’s unclear what started the attack, but according to police reports, the 17-year-old female was involved in an altercation the day before with an unknown student. The two assailants were both arrested for Battery Causing Bodily Harm, received out-of-school suspensions, and their guardians were notified.
Avon man wanted after stealing boots at Farm King

Galesburg Police last Thursday afternoon (October 20th) responded to Farm King for a report of retail theft that had just occurred. Officers upon arrival met with employees who said a white male subject was seen leaving the restroom and departing the store. A security alarm was triggered when the subject tried to leave, and employees asked the subject about the brand-new boots he was wearing. The subject, who was also in possession of a pair of wire snips, said the boots were purchased two weeks ago. Employees then went into the restroom and located the tags to the new boots as well as one of two security tags. Employees would later notify GPD that the old boots and shoe box were located. Employees were also able to record the man’s vehicle and license plate number which came back to a 26-year-old Avon man. Police reviewed security footage of the suspect entering the store with dark, older boots on and then departing wearing lighter-colored new boots. The male suspect has been added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing Retail Theft charges.
GALESBURG, IL
Burlington, Iowa woman arrested Saturday night in Galesburg after suspicious incident

Galesburg Police shortly after midnight on Saturday, October 22nd, responded to Walgreens in the 800 block of West Fremont Street for a suspicious person. An employee told police an unknown female with blue hair was in the parking lot asking people for a ride and getting into vehicles. An individual then came into the store with sealed mail that included a title for a Ford Focus and a title for a Chevrolet Cavalier that was found in the area the unknown woman was standing. The woman was located near Pizza Hut on Fremont Street and refused to stop for police, threw her drink at officers, and took off running. Officers were forced to deploy a taser to get the woman to comply. After she was detained she refused to identify herself. The unidentified woman was transported to the Knox County Jail. Later, GPD contacted the male subject whose name was on the sealed mail of vehicle titles. The man identified the 21-year-old Burlington, Iowa woman and said she had been staying with him since he bonded her out of jail and was awaiting her court appearance in Iowa. The woman was charged with Retail Theft, Obstruction, and Resisting a Peace Officer.
GALESBURG, IL
