Community members urged to voice their concerns and find solutions during school safety town hall on Tuesday
Community members are encouraged to come out to Galesburg Junior Senior High School Tuesday, November 1, for a town hall meeting over school safety. Some behavioral and safety concerns have spurred administrators at Galesburg Junior Senior High School to hold the school safety town hall. Principal Tom Hawkins informed the...
Survey: Residents think Galesburg is an excellent place to live, raise a family, and retire
Residents think Galesburg is an excellent to good place to live, raise a family and retire. That’s according to a city satisfaction survey that gathered citizen feedback on the city programs, services and quality of life in Galesburg. The survey was administered in July by ETC Institute via mail,...
New Galesburg city manager to begin work in November
Galesburg’s new city manager is set to start his duties on Monday, Nov. 7. A spokesperson for city confirmed the start date to WGIL Radio on Thursday. Gerald Smith was approved as the new city manager on Sept 26 in a split 4-3 vote by the Galesburg City Council. Aldermen Larry Cox, Bradley Hix, Wayne Dennis voted against the contract.
Knox County unemployment continues to fall with inflation’s rise
It may not be as welcome as it normally would, with rising inflation, but Knox County’s unemployment rate continued to fall in September. Knox County’s unemployment rate for the month was 5 percent, about a half point lower than last September. And despite the county’s lower rate, it’s...
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
County Board approves ordinance allowing off-highway vehicles on county roads
Owners of side-by-sides, golf carts, and other non-highway vehicles in Knox County will be able to drive them on rural county roads starting in February. The Knox County Board Wednesday night approved an ordinance that would allow for these vehicles on county roads, with the exception of County 10 Highway.
Trick-or-treat and more! Here’s a list of Halloween-themed activities in Galesburg
It’s scary how many Halloween activities are happening in the Galesburg area. From costume parties to spooky movies to traditional trick-or-treat stops, here is a list of some Halloween-themed happenings, courtesy Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Thursday, Oct. 27. Halloween Yoga at Hidden Hills Vineyard & Winery. 5:30 p.m.:...
Late Dr. Kandy Sayrs leaves $100k for Sandburg dental students
The late longtime Galesburg dentist Kandy Sayrs is creating opportunities for the next generation of dental professionals, even after her passing. Sayers died on March 20 at the age of 61 following a brief illness. But Carl Sandburg College has announced a $100,000 gift that Sayrs left to the Carl...
Dunn, Mary E.
Mary Ellen Dunn, 76, of Galesburg, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Mary was born August 17, 1946, in Monmouth, IL to Earl and Georgia Bowman. She married Michael Dunn on October 15, 1965, in Galesburg, IL, and she was his best friend. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, her children, Michele (Sam) Still of Tennessee, Jason (Amber) Dunn of Galesburg, and Abby (Ty) Putnam of Gilson, her grandchildren, Sydney, Corben, Cassidy, Libby, Allyn, Kyra, Leah, Craig, Layne, and Ryan, her sister, Lorelei Neal of Kankakee, and her sister-in-law, Suzy Driscoll of Wyoming, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandmother Verna McElwain, her brother, and sister-in-law, John and Jan Bowman, her brother-in-law, Elden Neal, and her nephew Terry Bowman.
Knox County Board considering recreational off-highway vehicles or golf carts ordinance
Drivers through Knox County may have to share the road with some slower vehicles. The County Board on Wednesday night may approve an ordinance that would allow golf carts and other non-highway vehicles to operate on county roads. According to board documents, Sheriff David Clague presented the Sheriff’s committee with...
Forum for state legislative candidates Oct. 18 at Galesburg Public Library
Area residents will get a chance to hear from two state representative candidates and one state senate candidate at a forum starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Galesburg Public Library, 40 E Simmons St. Candidates for 71st District State Representative Dan Swanson (R) and Christopher Demink (D)...
Two female GHS students arrested after attacking a third female student without warning
Galesburg Police responded to Galesburg High School yesterday (Thursday) afternoon when two female students attacked a third female student during lunch period. Officers viewed security video of the entire incident which showed a 15-year-old female student sitting on a sofa near the coffee shop. Another 15-year-old female student is seen sitting down next to her – and then without warning, the second female stands up and begins battering the first female. A 17-year-old female student is seated nearby then jumps in and assists the second female in battering the first female. The two girls did not stop attacking the first girl until staff intervened. The victim sustained an ankle injury, bruising to her face, and had chunks of her hair pulled out. She was transported to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center, treated, and released. It’s unclear what started the attack, but according to police reports, the 17-year-old female was involved in an altercation the day before with an unknown student. The two assailants were both arrested for Battery Causing Bodily Harm, received out-of-school suspensions, and their guardians were notified.
Take the dog on a car ride or play some music trivia with your weekend
Play some music trivia or take the dog on a car ride during your weekend. The Knox County Humane Society’s Third Annual Doggie Car Ride is Saturday. The ride will be Halloween-themed, and dog owners are encouraged to dress up and dress their pups too. Participants will drive around...
Saving ‘the best performance for last.’ Marching Streaks perform in Indianapolis.
The Galesburg High School Marching Streaks placed 52nd out of 84 bands at the Bands of America Super Regional on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Marching Streaks performed their show titled “Things that Go Bump in the Night.”. Galesburg director of bands Andy Empey said, “The...
District 205 planning community town hall to address safety and behavioral concerns
Administrators at Galesburg Junior Senior High School are planning to hold a community forum at the beginning of next month to address and get some input on how to correct safety and behavioral concerns. Principal Tom Hawkins told school board members with District 205 that there have been concerns among...
Galesburg Police Department awarded federal dollars for additional traffic safety efforts
The Galesburg Police Department has received federal funds to beef up road safety efforts in the next year. 2023 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program focuses on increasing the visibility of police officers during specific times of the day when alcohol-involved and unbuckled fatalities are at their highest. “We’re pleased to receive...
Council approves $1M pledge towards National Railroad Hall of Fame, audit of city revenues and expenses
Galesburg City Council on Monday unanimously approved a few big ticket items with little conversation. One of those was a conditional pledge of $1 million to the National Railroad Hall of Fame if their project to build a facility goes forward. Aldermen held no comment on the matter before promptly unanimously voting yes.
Knox-Galesburg Symphony launching 70th season with new conductor, new venue
The Knox-Galesburg Symphony is ready to open its 70th concert season this weekend. And it’s a season of change for the KGS. While the organization has worked to stay active, and even opened its own permanent headquarters on S. Seminary St., the bulk of its concerts have been hampered since the break out of COVID-19.
Avon man wanted after stealing boots at Farm King
Galesburg Police last Thursday afternoon (October 20th) responded to Farm King for a report of retail theft that had just occurred. Officers upon arrival met with employees who said a white male subject was seen leaving the restroom and departing the store. A security alarm was triggered when the subject tried to leave, and employees asked the subject about the brand-new boots he was wearing. The subject, who was also in possession of a pair of wire snips, said the boots were purchased two weeks ago. Employees then went into the restroom and located the tags to the new boots as well as one of two security tags. Employees would later notify GPD that the old boots and shoe box were located. Employees were also able to record the man’s vehicle and license plate number which came back to a 26-year-old Avon man. Police reviewed security footage of the suspect entering the store with dark, older boots on and then departing wearing lighter-colored new boots. The male suspect has been added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing Retail Theft charges.
Burlington, Iowa woman arrested Saturday night in Galesburg after suspicious incident
Galesburg Police shortly after midnight on Saturday, October 22nd, responded to Walgreens in the 800 block of West Fremont Street for a suspicious person. An employee told police an unknown female with blue hair was in the parking lot asking people for a ride and getting into vehicles. An individual then came into the store with sealed mail that included a title for a Ford Focus and a title for a Chevrolet Cavalier that was found in the area the unknown woman was standing. The woman was located near Pizza Hut on Fremont Street and refused to stop for police, threw her drink at officers, and took off running. Officers were forced to deploy a taser to get the woman to comply. After she was detained she refused to identify herself. The unidentified woman was transported to the Knox County Jail. Later, GPD contacted the male subject whose name was on the sealed mail of vehicle titles. The man identified the 21-year-old Burlington, Iowa woman and said she had been staying with him since he bonded her out of jail and was awaiting her court appearance in Iowa. The woman was charged with Retail Theft, Obstruction, and Resisting a Peace Officer.
