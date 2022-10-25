Galesburg Police shortly after midnight on Saturday, October 22nd, responded to Walgreens in the 800 block of West Fremont Street for a suspicious person. An employee told police an unknown female with blue hair was in the parking lot asking people for a ride and getting into vehicles. An individual then came into the store with sealed mail that included a title for a Ford Focus and a title for a Chevrolet Cavalier that was found in the area the unknown woman was standing. The woman was located near Pizza Hut on Fremont Street and refused to stop for police, threw her drink at officers, and took off running. Officers were forced to deploy a taser to get the woman to comply. After she was detained she refused to identify herself. The unidentified woman was transported to the Knox County Jail. Later, GPD contacted the male subject whose name was on the sealed mail of vehicle titles. The man identified the 21-year-old Burlington, Iowa woman and said she had been staying with him since he bonded her out of jail and was awaiting her court appearance in Iowa. The woman was charged with Retail Theft, Obstruction, and Resisting a Peace Officer.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO