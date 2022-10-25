Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
$1 million donation to help Kentucky tornado victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million donation will help Kentucky tornado victims. Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented the check Thursday to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. The check presentation took place at a construction site where mechanic Ernie Aiken died. His daughter Sandra is on the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Trigg County sheriff's office looking for 'armed and dangerous' man
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Trigg County sheriff's office is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. 31-year-old Cody Ryan Austin is wanted for sex offender violation for previous rape convictions, according to a Trigg County sheriff's office social media post. Austin is described as a white...
kbsi23.com
Reckless driver complaint leads to arrest of Cadiz woman
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Cadiz woman faces several charges after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver complaint. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of 139. Upon locating the vehicle and further investigation, Deputy Evan Head charged and arrested,. Shanna Spurlock,...
whopam.com
Three hurt, one critically in afternoon accident
Three people were injured, one critically, in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 4 p.m. in the 14000 block of Herndon-Oak Grove Road. One patient was taken by EMS to Tennova Health in critical condition...
westkentuckystar.com
2020 Caldwell County murder case dismissed to feds
The murder case against a South Carolina man who allegedly killed his wife and buried her body in a shallow grave near Fredonia has been dismissed in Caldwell County. Joseph Florentine is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of 36-year old Nicole Renee Florentine, whose body was found in Hill Cemetery in 2020.
fox17.com
Police: Driver wounded in I-24 shooting near Harding Place
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon on Interstate 24 that wounded the driver of an SUV. Police say the driver of a Ford Escape, a 28-year-old man, was wounded in the hip by a passenger in another vehicle. He was traveling from his Illinois home to Georgia when he was shot.
fox17.com
What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Council members continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is...
kbsi23.com
3 face drug charges in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people face drug charges after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office received information of illegal drug activity at a home in Mayfield. After conducting an investigation,, Graves County Sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant for a home on 9th Street in Mayfield. Deputies went to the home about 4 p.m. on Oct. 26.
wevv.com
Hopkins County Schools are faced with bus driver shortage
Hopkins County is like a lot of districts across the county as they are faced with staff shortage of bus drivers. Hopkins County Schools district faces bus driver shortage. The Hopkins County Schools district is facing a bus driver shortage that has impacted students getting to and from school.
fox17.com
Humphreys County parent furious after child brings bible home from school
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Humphreys County parent said school leaders are violating federal laws about the separation of church and state after their child came home with a red bible. The parent, who wants to remain anonymous to keep her child from being retaliated against, says this...
fox17.com
Police: Threat towards Hunter Lanes High School being investigated, believed to be false
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and school officials are investigating a threat made to Hunter Lane High School on Wednesday, an MNPD spokesperson confirmed. The threat, made via social media, is believed to be false, MNPD said. The MNPD spokesperson adds that the student...
Central City Police notes uptick in calls for suicide
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve recently noticed an increase in community calls for suicide. The police department says to reach out to those you know are in need. “If you know of anyone who needs help or has made any suicidal statements or attempts PLEASE reach out to […]
fox17.com
Parking, infrastructure costs not included in $2.1 billion Titans stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council members discover parking and infrastructure costs are not included in the budget for $2.1 billion Titans stadium. Metro Council members are telling FOX 17 News that they're worried about parking and infrastructure requirements surrounding the proposed Titans stadium because these improvements are not a part of the budget for the brand new $2.1 billion Titans stadium.
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home snares alleged meth trafficker and two others
The search of a home in Mayfield resulted in the arrest of an alleged meth trafficker and two others on drug charges. A tip to the Graves County Sheriff's Office reported illegal drug activity at the 9th Street home. On Wednesday deputies served a search warrant and reportedly seized 33...
wevv.com
Police: Man starts lengthy pursuit in Madisonville with pregnant woman in the car
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges after police say he nearly crashed into another driver then started a police chase while driving with a pregnant passenger who was pleading with him to stop the car. The Madisonville Police Department says an officer was patrolling on I-69 around 1...
McLean County, KY Family Loves Carving Pumpkins and Their Photos Are Awesome
Candace and Derek Miller have a fun Halloween tradition with their kids. The whole family gathers around and carves pumpkins for the front porch. Over the weekend, the family got together again at their McLean County, Kentucky home and whipped up some spooky and kooky Halloween magic. As you can...
westkentuckystar.com
Pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
vincennespbs.org
Ky. Man Sentenced for drug activity at Toyota
A man convicted of distributing meth at the Toyota plant in Princeton has been sentenced. The US Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District handed down a 200 month federal prison sentence to 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Junior of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The case began when, after learning Rich may have been...
fox17.com
Christian County Public Schools awarded $2,370,000 towards electric school buses
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WZTV) — Christian County Public Schools announced that they have been awarded $2,370,000 to purchase six electric school buses for the district. The awarded money in rebate incentives will also include up to $120,000 in infrastructure costs to cover the basic facility requirements for housing and charging electric buses, according to Christian County Public Schools.
Comments / 0