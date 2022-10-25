Bowman made the announcement about his return in a video he released on Twitter. “[Crew chief] Greg [Ives] and I started something there in 2016 that we never got to finish,” Bowman, an Arizona native, said in a video posted to his social media accounts. “Hopefully we can get the job done. To have one final race with Greg is going to be really special.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO