Tempe, AZ

Arizona Sports

Cambridge brothers were a ‘no-brainer’ package for ASU men’s basketball

The Arizona State men’s basketball team welcomed several transfer players this season, including the Cambridge brothers at guard. Desmond Cambridge is a fifth-year transfer by way of Nevada, where he averaged 16.3 points and shot 36% from three in 56 games. His little brother, Devan Cambridge, is a senior transfer by way of Auburn. In three seasons, he started 33 of 91 games and averaged six points and 3.1 rebounds.
TEMPE, AZ
Mother Jones

How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye

The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
BUCKEYE, AZ
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to huge Alex Bowman news

Bowman made the announcement about his return in a video he released on Twitter. “[Crew chief] Greg [Ives] and I started something there in 2016 that we never got to finish,” Bowman, an Arizona native, said in a video posted to his social media accounts. “Hopefully we can get the job done. To have one final race with Greg is going to be really special.”
PHOENIX, AZ
statepress.com

ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected

After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

East Valley high school football schedule, picks for Oct. 27-28

The final week of regular season games for 2A and 3A is upon us as competition at the big schools level heats up. The rankings are taking shape and big-time matchups litter the East Valley schedule the next couple of weeks as playoffs loom. Here's a look at the games...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
KRLD News Radio

Poll watchers show up toting guns

Included in multiple reports of possible intimidation of early voters in Arizona was one about armed poll watchers in tactical gear. Experts are worried about voter and election worker safety during the midterms.
MESA, AZ
newsy.com

Arizona Voters Describe Intimidation At The Ballot Box

In Arizona, where election results in 2020 were close and contested, they say they're protecting the vote. But some voters in Arizona say these ballot box watchers are intimidating them. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told Newsy about six reports of alleged voter intimidation in Maricopa County in the...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona's Family speaks with Rep. Greg Staton regarding President Biden

Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge. Maricopa County Community College District Board candidate Randy Kaufman says he would suspend his campaign, but his name was still on the ballot. The reason why is that he still has not officially withdrawn from the race with the county recorder’s office, so any votes for him still count.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbex.com

Phoenix Crane Count, Construction Costs Both Increase

A pair of recently released market reports paint an interesting picture of the national construction and commercial real estate markets and give insights into where Phoenix and Arizona fit into the overall matrix. The two reports from Rider Levett Bucknall show Phoenix construction continues to grow, albeit at a more...
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
ARIZONA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts

If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

