The spirit of exploration and adventure has long been coursing through every fiber of Laura Simmons' imagination. So after visiting 34 countries and territories and six continents, including Antarctica, she sees the most distant and difficult places on the planet not as forbidding, but instead as fascinating and desirable destinations. The Whitmer grad and U.S. Air Force veteran, who had served a tour at Thule Air Base in the extremely remote northern reaches of Greenland, saw Mount Everest as a challenge she could not ignore. “I always had a fascination with Everest, and a few years ago I found out that you could take a trek to the base camp,” she said. “Very few people can take on the summit, but I felt like making it to the Everest base camp would be a thrill.”

