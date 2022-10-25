ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists

The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book

Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
Yardbarker

Report: Carlos Correa on surprising team's radar

The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Brewers Analyst Reveals Concerning Fact For The Franchise

Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down from his role. General Manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill the role. The Brewers now find themselves in need of a new general manager. Stearns was in Milwaukee for seven years, and in four of those years,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back one starting pitcher for the 2023 season

Luckily for the New York Yankees, their starting pitching rotation won’t undergo much change during the off-season. Looking over at the crosstown Mets, they have a few big decisions to make in their rotation, gearing up to lose Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, and Chris Bassitt. However, the Bombers will retain Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortés, Luis Severino, Domingo German, and Frankie Montas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Young Guardians Ace Is Ready To Try Out A New Career

The World Series is just a day away. This year, we’ll have the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros squaring off in the 118th World Series. While there are obviously only two teams remaining, players of teams who have already been eliminated are taking on some freelance work. Cleveland...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The latest report on Mets CF Brandon Nimmo’s upcoming free agency

The New York Mets have one important everyday player in Brandon Nimmo, who is set to have a competitive market. The Mets would probably love to keep their centerfielder and leadoff hitter. One report provided the other day shared that the Mets do “feel good” about the likelihood of retaining him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Max Muncy thanks Dodgers fans, says team needed to be better

Max Muncy became the latest Los Angeles Dodgers player to thank fans for their support on social media after a disappointing end to an overall great 2022 season. Previously, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Brusdar Graterol and Yency Almonte also turned to social media to offer fans their end-of-season thoughts express gratitude.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a big question at shortstop looming this off-season

The New York Yankees face a big question once again at the shortstop position. Having tried to solve the spot for years at this point, general manager Brian Cashman continues to look for answers even after acquiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2022 season. That deal...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Insider: Yankees won't lose 'cash cow' Aaron Judge to free agency

Add The Athletic's Chris Kirschner to the list of people who believe the New York Yankees won't lose All-Star slugger Aaron Judge to free agency. "Money is not an issue for the Yankees," Kirschner explained for a piece published Friday. "Judge made the franchise richer this season with his home run chase — YES Network ratings were higher than they’ve been in over a decade, and the team drew 1 million more fans this season than in 2021. Not to mention all the Judge gear fans purchased.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Tommy Edman Takes Home An Impressive 2022 Award

Tommy Edman has emerged into a quality Major League player over the first few seasons of his career. Edman first came up to the big leagues in 2019 and instantly became a favorite among St. Louis Cardinals fans. In his rookie season, he hit for a team-high .304 batting average...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

News and Notes: The insurance on Hyun Jin Ryu’s contract, Yankees have “uneasy feeling” about Aaron Judge’s free agency, and more!

The World Series kicks off on Friday. Do you know what that means? It’s almost Transaction Season. The big talk around Blue Jays land over the past few days has been about Hyun Jin Ryu, specifically the insurance on his contract. The Twitter account Blue Jays Hotstove brought up that the Blue Jays fully ensured Ryu’s contract and that they’ll allocate the money they were expecting to pay him back into the payroll for 2023…
Yardbarker

The White Sox Hold A Surprising Lead Over The Cubs

The Chicago White Sox may not have had a very successful season in 2022, but they still managed to be better than their crosstown rivals, the Chicago Cubs. The White Sox finished the regular season at 81-81, 11 games back of the first place Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox World Series champion announces retirement

Holt, who is still only 34, last played for the Texas Rangers in 2021. He is best remembered for his time in Boston, where he played from 2013 to 2019. Holt was an All-Star in 2015 and won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018. He also hit for the cycle twice during his career (including the only postseason cycle in MLB history).
BOSTON, MA

