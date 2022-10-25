Read full article on original website
Punishment revealed for Astros fan who stormed field for Jose Altuve hug, selfie
The Astros fan who rushed onto the field in Game 2 of the ALCS has learned his punishment: a lifetime ban from MLB games. Last Thursday, Jose Angel Alvarado stormed the field in the ninth inning of the game in Houston. He made it all the way to star second baseman Jose Altuve, hugged him, and attempted to take a selfie before being escorted away by security.
Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
Altuve breaks out with 3 hits as Astros even World Series
For the first time in a sluggish postseason, Jose Altuve looked like himself in Game 2 of the World Series
Houston Astros beat Philadelphia Phillies 5 -2
The Houston Astros have defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5 – 2 on Saturday night. The team took to Twitter to celebrate their big win saying, “That’s more like it.”
Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book
Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
Report: Carlos Correa on surprising team's radar
The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
Brewers Analyst Reveals Concerning Fact For The Franchise
Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down from his role. General Manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill the role. The Brewers now find themselves in need of a new general manager. Stearns was in Milwaukee for seven years, and in four of those years,...
Yankees could bring back one starting pitcher for the 2023 season
Luckily for the New York Yankees, their starting pitching rotation won’t undergo much change during the off-season. Looking over at the crosstown Mets, they have a few big decisions to make in their rotation, gearing up to lose Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, and Chris Bassitt. However, the Bombers will retain Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortés, Luis Severino, Domingo German, and Frankie Montas.
Astros' Trey Mancini reveals why he's looking forward to playing in Philadelphia
Houston Astros outfielder and DH Trey Mancini just wants his life to be normal again. That means getting booed on the road. Fortunately for him, the Astros are playing the right team from the right city in the World Series for that to happen. Mancini has been one of the...
Young Guardians Ace Is Ready To Try Out A New Career
The World Series is just a day away. This year, we’ll have the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros squaring off in the 118th World Series. While there are obviously only two teams remaining, players of teams who have already been eliminated are taking on some freelance work. Cleveland...
The latest report on Mets CF Brandon Nimmo’s upcoming free agency
The New York Mets have one important everyday player in Brandon Nimmo, who is set to have a competitive market. The Mets would probably love to keep their centerfielder and leadoff hitter. One report provided the other day shared that the Mets do “feel good” about the likelihood of retaining him.
Yankees young phenom Oswaldo Cabrera could have a vastly different role in 2023
The Yankees finally decided to call up the kids and let them play toward the back half of the season, with Oswaldo Cabrera making an immediate impact when called upon. The Yankees can get great utility value out of Oswaldo:. Oswaldo played both shortstop and second base primarily, but when...
Max Muncy thanks Dodgers fans, says team needed to be better
Max Muncy became the latest Los Angeles Dodgers player to thank fans for their support on social media after a disappointing end to an overall great 2022 season. Previously, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Brusdar Graterol and Yency Almonte also turned to social media to offer fans their end-of-season thoughts express gratitude.
The Yankees have a big question at shortstop looming this off-season
The New York Yankees face a big question once again at the shortstop position. Having tried to solve the spot for years at this point, general manager Brian Cashman continues to look for answers even after acquiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2022 season. That deal...
Insider: Yankees won't lose 'cash cow' Aaron Judge to free agency
Add The Athletic's Chris Kirschner to the list of people who believe the New York Yankees won't lose All-Star slugger Aaron Judge to free agency. "Money is not an issue for the Yankees," Kirschner explained for a piece published Friday. "Judge made the franchise richer this season with his home run chase — YES Network ratings were higher than they’ve been in over a decade, and the team drew 1 million more fans this season than in 2021. Not to mention all the Judge gear fans purchased.
Latest buzz on Mets impending free agent closer Edwin Diaz is encouraging
When it comes to New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz, much anticipation surrounds his upcoming free agency. Diaz is one of the best closers in baseball, young, likely entering his prime, and a sure thing in a concerning Mets bullpen. Diaz is so valuable that even with Jacob deGrom’s looming...
Tommy Edman Takes Home An Impressive 2022 Award
Tommy Edman has emerged into a quality Major League player over the first few seasons of his career. Edman first came up to the big leagues in 2019 and instantly became a favorite among St. Louis Cardinals fans. In his rookie season, he hit for a team-high .304 batting average...
News and Notes: The insurance on Hyun Jin Ryu’s contract, Yankees have “uneasy feeling” about Aaron Judge’s free agency, and more!
The World Series kicks off on Friday. Do you know what that means? It’s almost Transaction Season. The big talk around Blue Jays land over the past few days has been about Hyun Jin Ryu, specifically the insurance on his contract. The Twitter account Blue Jays Hotstove brought up that the Blue Jays fully ensured Ryu’s contract and that they’ll allocate the money they were expecting to pay him back into the payroll for 2023…
The White Sox Hold A Surprising Lead Over The Cubs
The Chicago White Sox may not have had a very successful season in 2022, but they still managed to be better than their crosstown rivals, the Chicago Cubs. The White Sox finished the regular season at 81-81, 11 games back of the first place Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
Ex-Red Sox World Series champion announces retirement
Holt, who is still only 34, last played for the Texas Rangers in 2021. He is best remembered for his time in Boston, where he played from 2013 to 2019. Holt was an All-Star in 2015 and won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018. He also hit for the cycle twice during his career (including the only postseason cycle in MLB history).
