Builder
Q+A with Stone Martin Builders on Its Strategic Expansion Across Alabama
Based in the Auburn-Opelika, Alabama, metropolitan area, Stone Martin Builders has been building homes and developing communities throughout the state since its establishment in 2006. In the past 16 years, the company has quickly grown to become one of the state’s most recognized home building companies. From 2020 to 2021...
Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
WTVM
Strike at Russell County paper mill continues for union workers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Workers continue to strike at a Russell County paper mill. Hourly union workers have been on strike since Oct. 6. The union and workers were not able to reach an agreement on a new contract, sending the workers out on the picket line. WestRock offered to...
Opelika-Auburn News
Former Auburn football player, Georgia coach Vince Dooley dies at 90
Former Auburn football letterwinner and longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday. He was 90 years old. University of Georgia officials announced that he died peacefully Friday afternoon in the presence of his wife and four children. A native of Mobile, Dooley was a standout athlete at McGill Catholic...
Alabama GE workers withdraw union petition at Auburn aviation plant
Workers at an Auburn GE plant have withdrawn their petition to unionize, just prior to a planned vote on organizing. The petition was filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Oct. 24, according to the NLRB website. Back in August, workers at the 179-employee GE Aviation plant submitted union...
WTVM
Auburn City Council approves of $40 million project
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On Oct. 18, the Auburn City Council approved the $40 million Lake Wilmore Community Project. The plan includes a community recreation center and four multipurpose fields at 737 Ogletree Road. The facility will also hold an indoor track, a covered swimming pool, and a fitness center....
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central welcomes Spencer
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Central Chargers hosted Spencer from Columbus Friday.. The Chargers (2-6, 2-3 in 2-AA) beat Jordan 63-0 last week. Spencer (6-2, 5-0 in 2-AA) had won five in a row after beating Northeast 14-13 last week.
WTVM
Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Opelika-Auburn News
Picks and predictions: Arkansas at Auburn
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Arkansas, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How can Auburn beat Arkansas?. JUSTIN LEE: At home, after a bye week, against a program like Arkansas,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Halloween weekend in Auburn and Opelika: When to trick-or-treat and what to do
Start preparing for Halloween because the festivities aren’t just for Oct. 31 anymore: The holiday is celebrated the whole weekend in the Auburn-Opelika area this year. There are pumpkin carvings, haunted historical walking tours, haunted houses, and early trick-or-treating this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Join Auburn University students for...
Phenix City, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Phenix City. The Prattville High School football team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
East Columbus: Section of Morris Road to close between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Nov. 1, Morris Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive will close for construction relating to the Spiderweb Road Project. According to Director of Communications & Community Fairs Teasha Johnson, the road is expected to re-open on Nov. 30. Drivers are asked to be cautious and follow the […]
auburntigers.com
Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
warblogle.com
Barning Man: “Just Watch?” More Like “Just Wait.”
Like numbers? Here’s a few for you. $75 Million: Between firing Gus Malzhan and bringing in Bryan Harsin, Auburn spent enough money to buy three Rolls-Royce Boat Tails (most expensive car in 2022). That may not even be including the $600,000 former coach Gene Chizik is still owed for being paid to leave in 2012.
WTVM
Russell Co. under consideration for medical marijuana dispensaries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County can now be considered a potential location for one of Alabama’s new medical marijuana dispensaries. Today, county commissioners voted to approve the area as a potential dispensary site. “Please understand that we are not approving any sites or licenses. This is just one...
Opelika-Auburn News
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,000
Harris Doyle is excited to present The Townes at Moore's Mill. Three Story Luxurious Townhome nestled in the Moores’s Mill Golf Club Area & only minutes from Downtown Auburn & Shops & Restaurants in Moore’s Mill. A short drive to Tiger Town/ I85! This Chic TH is Finished w/Designer Selections & well appointed w/ 3 spacious Bedrooms & 3.5 beautifully detailed bathrooms. Main living area opens to gourmet kitchen & SS Appl/ incl a Gas Range, Lg Island w/Quartz CT & complete w/ an Elegant Built-In Wine Bar.Fireplace can be found in the living room along w/ a french door opening to balcony to bring in even more outdoor light. Other stylish features incl 10’ ceiling main level, 9’ level 1, 8’ level 3, custom lighting, hrwd flrs & crown molding in the main living areas & is complete w/ a Two Car Garage and outdoor common areas. A short distance to enjoy golf, swimming, dining, tennis should you choose membership at the Moore's Mill Golf Club. Please contact Moore's Mill Club for information.
