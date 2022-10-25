ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simple training tips to keep your dog safe this Holiday season

By Catherine Hicks, Nova
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) – October is national pet safety month, which means it’s time to focus on training your dog and keeping them safe this holiday season.

The branch manager of Dog Elite Training , Cara Newstead, met with FOX21’s Loving Living Local host, Nova, to discuss the best tips for keeping your dog safe around the house during the Halloween season and share some simple training exercises that you can do at home with your pup.

How to responsibly involve your pets in holiday festivites

Halloween is the holiday with the second highest incidence of missing pets following the holiday, behind only the Fourth of July, according to Newstead.

Newstead says that it can take as little as a month of “truly doing the work, putting in the time, and building that relationship with your dog” for a young dog to be fully obedience trained, depending on the breed.

Newstead was accompanied by Humphry, a psychiatric service dog that is trained to work with individuals with a range of mental health diagnoses, including autism, anxiety, ADHD, bipolar disorder, and many more.

Dog Training Elite works with dogs of any breed, size, or age – and empowers owners with lifelong skills to continue success. For more information and to find out more about Dog Training Elite you can head to the website for a free evaluation.


For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

