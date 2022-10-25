Plans for magnet changes at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools received major criticism from CMS families and board members at this week’s school board meeting. In other CMS news, we discuss the new national results for student performance in reading and math, which are the worst the district has had, even while outperforming many other urban districts across the country. We’ll talk about that and the plan to address the problem.

