3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Organizations collaborate to address digital divide in affordable housing communities
More than 150 residents of a west Charlotte affordable housing community received free laptops on Thursday as part of a three-year initiative to distribute 1,600 laptops and reduce the digital divide. As residents of Evoke Living at Westerly Hills lined up in the parking lot of their apartment complex to...
Local News Roundup: CMS results for national report card; Charlotte equity in government policy; Hornets promising start
Plans for magnet changes at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools received major criticism from CMS families and board members at this week’s school board meeting. In other CMS news, we discuss the new national results for student performance in reading and math, which are the worst the district has had, even while outperforming many other urban districts across the country. We’ll talk about that and the plan to address the problem.
STEM jobs are growing — and Latinos could be key to filling them
Thousands of Latino science, tech, engineering and math professionals will take over uptown next week, for the nation’s largest gathering of Latinos in STEM. For the 4,500 Latino college students expected to attend, the annual Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers convention will be a chance to meet potential employers.
Mecklenburg County Board of Elections director confident in county electoral system
We’re about a week and a half away from Election Day. But early, in-person voting began last week in North Carolina. And so far about 73,000 people in Mecklenburg County have cast their ballots at one of two dozen early-voting sites across the county. For more, Michael Dickerson, the director of the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections joins WFAE's Marshall Terry.
After presentation on new I-77 toll lanes, here are key questions
Last week, the N.C. Department of Transportation discussed the possibility of partnering with a private firm to build and manage new express toll lanes on Interstate 77 from uptown to the South Carolina line. But at least one member of the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization said he felt NCDOT...
