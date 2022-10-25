RCC Foundation becomes Passport Acceptance Facility

LUMBERTON – The Robeson Community College Foundation has now become an Official Passport Acceptance Facility as designated by the US Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs.

“If you need your passport, we can make sure that your application gets there and expedite the process if needed,” stated Lisa Hunt, the assistant vice president of Grants and Foundation at RCC. “We are excited about offering this service to our community.”

Individuals will need to apply for the passport by downloading the application and filling out as much information as they can, Hunt said.

“Applicants need to go to the travel.state.gov website to confirm what documents they will need to bring to make an application. It may only require a birth certificate, but it varies depending on need and circumstances,” Hunt said. “We will make sure the application is complete and send it to the agency in Charleston.”

Hunt said that for now, applicants should bring in a passport-approved photo to go with the application, but in the future, the office may offer that service as well.

“We hope that this service will help generate revenue for the Foundation and also provide more engagement opportunities with the community,” Hunt said. “It will also give people an opportunity to learn about what we do as a Foundation and also tell people about the programs available on campus.”

The RCC Foundation will be available to assist with passports throughout the week. Appointments can be made by calling the RCC Foundation Office at 910-272-3236.

The hours are:

— Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are necessary after 5 p.m.

— Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only.

— Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only.

The RCC Foundation is located in the Student Center, Building 13 on the main campus in Lumberton.