Scattered severe storms possible in southwest Alabama on Saturday
A few severe thunderstorms will be possible in southwest Alabama later today. The National Weather Service said the strongest storms could have damaging winds, hail and heavy rain, and a tornado will also be possible. Forecasters said the greatest chance for severe weather will be from the mid-afternoon into the...
Halloween weekend weather forecast: It’s a mixed bag for Alabama
It’s almost time to hit the streets for Halloween trick or treating. Oct. 31 falls on Monday this year, but holiday activities will be going on through the weekend. The big question is: Will the weather fall into the trick or treat category?. It’s looking like it will be...
Midday Nowcast: Dry Today, Rain Returns this Weekend
We are seeing a mix of sun and clouds across Alabama today with temperatures heading to the mid 70s for most locations. Late tonight, clouds will increase ahead of a disturbance that will bring some rain to the state over the weekend. Lows tonight will be in the 50s for most spots.
One More Dry Day; Rain At Times Over The Weekend
BLUE SKY: With a cloudless sky, temperatures are in the 68-74 degree range across Alabama this afternoon, right at seasonal levels. A picture perfect autumn day. Tonight will be clear with a low between 45 and 55 degrees. Tomorrow will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with a high...
West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
Does It Snow In Alabama?
Let it snow, let it snow—wait, is there even any chance that it might snow? If you're from Alabama, you might have spent many years wishing for a white Christmas. And while snow on Christmas day may seem like a long shot, not all hope is lost. Though many Southern states boast warmer climates—picture Charleston with its ocean breeze and palmettos, or Florida's coast with its perpetual sunshine—some areas chill off quite drastically in the wintertime, and some even get snowfall.
Storm shelters opening in Central Alabama ahead of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several storm shelters are now open this afternoon and evening due to the threat of severe weather. Below is a list of the storm shelters if you need a safe place. Birmingham – Jimmie Hudson Park. 305 Pratt Highway. Birmingham – Pratt City Park.
Rain Returns This Weekend
DRY THROUGH FRIDAY: Some clouds are over the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama this afternoon, otherwise the sky is sunny statewide. Temperatures are below average for late October; many North Alabama communities are holding in the 50s. Tonight will be clear and cool with a low in the 42-47 degree range.
National Weather Service issues Warnings for Severe Storms Across Alabama
Calhoun County, AL – Per the National Weather Service Strong to severe storms are forecast across the area today. All hazards are possible, from damaging winds to large hail to a few tornadoes. In all cases, seeking shelter in a safe place is a must and the actions required will depend on where you will […]
LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Tuesday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early. Bibb County Schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m. Chilton County Schools: Dismissing at […]
Industrial waste, ‘forever chemicals,’ contaminate popular Alabama waterway
The river connects to several popular central Alabama summer destinations.
JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
Commuters dread bridge repair closing lanes on 20/59
TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Covered Bridge Road and two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. Repairs are under way. Wednesday was the first day of the I-20/59 lane closures, and residents who commute...
Alabama pedestrian struck, killed in pre-dawn hours Friday
An Alabama pedestrian was killed early Friday when a vehicle collided with him while he was in the roadway. The man’s identity was no immediately released pending notification of his family, the Jefferson County Coroner’s office said. The accident occurred at approximately 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block...
Alabama NewsCenter — Fans wonder about future of Alabama’s Magic City Classic
Alabama A&M coach Connell Maynor said it doesn’t matter to him where the Magic City Classic is played. “My job is getting my team prepared and have a good performance and win the football game,” he said. “If it’s in (Legion Field) or it’s in the new stadium … I’ve just gotta get us prepared.”
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system. It’s taking a southern path! What does this mean?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tracking our next storm system for late tonight, Friday into Saturday. It’s taking a southern path across north Texas. This means heaviest rain south and east with much less rain northwest. The OKC Metro on the northern edge! Should clear out for Sunday and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Alabama Residents To Receive Payments Of $200
There have been talks of rebates and inflation relief measures for other states. If you live in Alabama, you could be wondering what about you. What will your officials be doing to help you? Help is on the way for your Alabama neighborhoods via $200 checks.
Alabama medical professionals warn of potential 'tripledemic' this winter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala — Although COVID isn't over, the number of deaths and hospitalizations are decreasing. But dangers of the flu and RSV are rising. And this has health officials calling it the 'tripledemic'. Alabama medical professionals share more about the illnesses and how to stay healthy. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo,...
Steele man dead after striking tree in St. Clair County
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Steele man Thursday night.
