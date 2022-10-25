ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, AL

AL.com

Scattered severe storms possible in southwest Alabama on Saturday

A few severe thunderstorms will be possible in southwest Alabama later today. The National Weather Service said the strongest storms could have damaging winds, hail and heavy rain, and a tornado will also be possible. Forecasters said the greatest chance for severe weather will be from the mid-afternoon into the...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Dry Today, Rain Returns this Weekend

We are seeing a mix of sun and clouds across Alabama today with temperatures heading to the mid 70s for most locations. Late tonight, clouds will increase ahead of a disturbance that will bring some rain to the state over the weekend. Lows tonight will be in the 50s for most spots.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

One More Dry Day; Rain At Times Over The Weekend

BLUE SKY: With a cloudless sky, temperatures are in the 68-74 degree range across Alabama this afternoon, right at seasonal levels. A picture perfect autumn day. Tonight will be clear with a low between 45 and 55 degrees. Tomorrow will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with a high...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Daily South

Does It Snow In Alabama?

Let it snow, let it snow—wait, is there even any chance that it might snow? If you're from Alabama, you might have spent many years wishing for a white Christmas. And while snow on Christmas day may seem like a long shot, not all hope is lost. Though many Southern states boast warmer climates—picture Charleston with its ocean breeze and palmettos, or Florida's coast with its perpetual sunshine—some areas chill off quite drastically in the wintertime, and some even get snowfall.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Rain Returns This Weekend

DRY THROUGH FRIDAY: Some clouds are over the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama this afternoon, otherwise the sky is sunny statewide. Temperatures are below average for late October; many North Alabama communities are holding in the 50s. Tonight will be clear and cool with a low in the 42-47 degree range.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Tuesday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early. Bibb County Schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m. Chilton County Schools: Dismissing at […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecitymenus.com

JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
GEORGIA STATE
wvua23.com

Commuters dread bridge repair closing lanes on 20/59

TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Covered Bridge Road and two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. Repairs are under way. Wednesday was the first day of the I-20/59 lane closures, and residents who commute...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama pedestrian struck, killed in pre-dawn hours Friday

An Alabama pedestrian was killed early Friday when a vehicle collided with him while he was in the roadway. The man’s identity was no immediately released pending notification of his family, the Jefferson County Coroner’s office said. The accident occurred at approximately 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block...
MIDFIELD, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE

