Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Related
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral
Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
FOX43.com
Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices
PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Joe Torre react to Aaron Boone’s job security
NEW YORK — Several Yankees luminaries welcomed the news that manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t be getting the boot. Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, all-time great manager Joe Torre and retired ace CC Sabathia were both glad to hear owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments while at the Turn 2 Foundation gala Wednesday.
Punishment revealed for Astros fan who stormed field for Jose Altuve hug, selfie
The Astros fan who rushed onto the field in Game 2 of the ALCS has learned his punishment: a lifetime ban from MLB games. Last Thursday, Jose Angel Alvarado stormed the field in the ninth inning of the game in Houston. He made it all the way to star second baseman Jose Altuve, hugged him, and attempted to take a selfie before being escorted away by security.
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys over $800 worth of beers for entire line of fans
A 94WIP caller, Joe, was there in line and told the story on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show of Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme, buying beers for the entire line of Phillies fans.
Yardbarker
Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book
Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA
While news of Russell Westbrook's trade continues to do the rounds, a recent development had Twitter buzzing when it was reported that the underfire point guard wanted out of Los Angeles. The news hardly comes as a surprise considering how the previous season and all of his time with the...
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Astros Add A Key Reinforcement For The World Series
With the World Series beginning tonight at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros will be adding an extra reinforcement to their bullpen. Veteran left-hander Will Smith, who was with the Atlanta Braves last season when they defeated the Astros, has been activated and added to the Astros’ World Series roster.
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
Yardbarker
Jets HC Robert Saleh has fiery advice for Gang Green fans
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a message for Gang Green fans: Be ready for fireworks. In a news conference Friday, Saleh encouraged fans to be in their seats early for Sunday's home game against New England. He said fireworks will shoot off at MetLife Stadium one hour before kickoff as a reminder.
Yardbarker
Report: Carlos Correa on surprising team's radar
The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
Yardbarker
Young Guardians Ace Is Ready To Try Out A New Career
The World Series is just a day away. This year, we’ll have the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros squaring off in the 118th World Series. While there are obviously only two teams remaining, players of teams who have already been eliminated are taking on some freelance work. Cleveland...
Yardbarker
Brewers Analyst Reveals Concerning Fact For The Franchise
Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down from his role. General Manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill the role. The Brewers now find themselves in need of a new general manager. Stearns was in Milwaukee for seven years, and in four of those years,...
Yardbarker
New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks prediction, pick, odds: Battle of biggest surprises
Headlines in New York and Seattle this week have included words like "validation" and "silencing doubters." The Giants (6-1) and Seahawks (4-3), two of the most surprising teams in the first half of the NFL season, will look to remain on that path when they meet Sunday afternoon in Seattle. The game marks the league's only Week 8 matchup between teams that both have winning records.
NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers Being The Only Winless Team In The NBA
Fans had a lot to say about the Lakers being winless this season.
Kraken hand Penguins 4th straight loss with 3-1 victory
Jordan Eberle scored midway through the second period after Seattle had two goals disallowed by challenges, Morgan Geekie scored late in the second and the Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-1 for the Penguins' fourth straight loss
Yardbarker
Astros' Trey Mancini reveals why he's looking forward to playing in Philadelphia
Houston Astros outfielder and DH Trey Mancini just wants his life to be normal again. That means getting booed on the road. Fortunately for him, the Astros are playing the right team from the right city in the World Series for that to happen. Mancini has been one of the...
Comments / 1