ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral

Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas

The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
FOX43.com

Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices

PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book

Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
Yardbarker

Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed

The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Astros Add A Key Reinforcement For The World Series

With the World Series beginning tonight at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros will be adding an extra reinforcement to their bullpen. Veteran left-hander Will Smith, who was with the Atlanta Braves last season when they defeated the Astros, has been activated and added to the Astros’ World Series roster.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists

The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jets HC Robert Saleh has fiery advice for Gang Green fans

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a message for Gang Green fans: Be ready for fireworks. In a news conference Friday, Saleh encouraged fans to be in their seats early for Sunday's home game against New England. He said fireworks will shoot off at MetLife Stadium one hour before kickoff as a reminder.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Carlos Correa on surprising team's radar

The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Young Guardians Ace Is Ready To Try Out A New Career

The World Series is just a day away. This year, we’ll have the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros squaring off in the 118th World Series. While there are obviously only two teams remaining, players of teams who have already been eliminated are taking on some freelance work. Cleveland...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Brewers Analyst Reveals Concerning Fact For The Franchise

Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down from his role. General Manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill the role. The Brewers now find themselves in need of a new general manager. Stearns was in Milwaukee for seven years, and in four of those years,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks prediction, pick, odds: Battle of biggest surprises

Headlines in New York and Seattle this week have included words like "validation" and "silencing doubters." The Giants (6-1) and Seahawks (4-3), two of the most surprising teams in the first half of the NFL season, will look to remain on that path when they meet Sunday afternoon in Seattle. The game marks the league's only Week 8 matchup between teams that both have winning records.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy