Kansas City motorcyclist dies a month after hitting a pedestrian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro man died a month after he was severely injured in a motorcycle crash near the stadiums.

Kansas City police identified the victim as 64-year-old Michael E. Douglas.

Police say Douglas rode a Harley Davidson when he hit a pedestrian at 40th Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff on Sept. 26.

Douglas lost control and was thrown off the motorcycle. Police said Douglas wore a half-helmet at the time of the crash.

The pedestrian was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.