Kansas City, MO

Kansas City motorcyclist dies a month after hitting a pedestrian

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03yOUL_0imHDdl000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro man died a month after he was severely injured in a motorcycle crash near the stadiums.

Kansas City police identified the victim as 64-year-old Michael E. Douglas.

Police say Douglas rode a Harley Davidson when he hit a pedestrian at 40th Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff on Sept. 26.

Douglas lost control and was thrown off the motorcycle. Police said Douglas wore a half-helmet at the time of the crash.

The pedestrian was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

