Read full article on original website
Related
wnky.com
Father-daughter team race to find long-lost relatives on national TV
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A man who grew up in Bowling Green with adoptive parents is on a mission to find his biological mom. “She was a young woman who gave me up for adoption and I just didn’t know if there was any regret that she might have had,” said Scott Bradley.
whopam.com
Man arrested on fentanyl charge in justice center parking lot
A man who was caught allegedly snorting pills in the parking lot of the Christian County Justice Center Friday morning was arrested for a trafficking fentanyl charge. The Hopkinsville police arrest citation for 32-year old Tyler Scott Allen of Hopkinsville says he was observed snorting blue “M30” pills and a search of his vehicle allegedly turned up multiple pills that are known to contain fentanyl, which can be deadly.
Patricia Beliles receives Thurmond award from Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission
The Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission has presented the Hal and Bettye Thurmond Award, its most prestigious annual recognition, to Patricia Beliles for her volunteer work in the community. The Thurmond award was one of several honors announced Thursday during the commission’s Unity Breakfast at the James E. Bruce Convention Center....
WBKO
Bowling Green police officers lose everything in house fire
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - “We lost nearly everything that we owned,” said Elisha and Abbie Perea, two Bowling Green Police Officers and newlyweds. 21 days after tying the knot, Elisha and Abbie Perea’s home was burned to the ground after a fire spread throughout the house. They lost just about everything in the fire including money, gifts from their wedding, guns, and a police car.
whvoradio.com
48th Annual Hopkinsville Unity Breakfast Highlights Local Philanthropy
Thursday morning’s 48th Annual Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Unity Breakfast shined a bright light on several individuals who have recently made Christian County — and south western Kentucky — a better place. Following his innumerable efforts with the Jeffers Bend Environmental Center & Butterfly Garden, Charles Turner...
'Select Your Crown' event returns to Clarksville, giving away 200 custom wigs
"Select Your Crown" event returns to Clarksville for the second year to make and give away 200 custom wigs for women and children experiencing hair loss from chemotherapy and alopecia.
whopam.com
Mayor talks growth, happenings in Hopkinsville
Things are happening in Hopkinsville, and Mayor Wendell Lynch says it’s a sign that the city is heading in the right direction. Appearing on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday morning, Mayor Lynch spoke about the numerous economic development announcements that have been made locally, including Ascend Elements coming to Commerce Park #2 and the old K-Mart building coming under new ownership. Work has already begun to fix up that property and Lynch says it’s just another way to make Hopkinsville attractive to not just businesses, but individuals.
clarksvillenow.com
Several city employees in Clarksville will see raises after pay study
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some city employees will see a pay bump as officials continue efforts to bring wages more in line with industry standards. A 5% general wage increase for all regular city employees took effect on July 1, but that was only the first phase of the plan.
clarksvillenow.com
Teenage carjackers slept on floor at CPD office, chief points to need for juvenile center
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One is a 15-year-old repeat offender with nine charges of vehicle theft. Another is a 14-year-old repeat runaway, with four incidents so far. Both slept on the concrete floor of the interview room at the Clarksville Police Department this week, awaiting a hearing on...
WBKO
“Murder Mansion” tour tells about Bowling Green’s dark history
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a late summer night in 1948 when Dr. Charles Martin and his wife, Martha, were murdered in their luxurious mansion. Unseen Bowling Green’s Historic Walking Tours take tourists behind the scenes of some of the Vette City’s infamous bits of history.
westkentuckystar.com
2020 Caldwell County murder case dismissed to feds
The murder case against a South Carolina man who allegedly killed his wife and buried her body in a shallow grave near Fredonia has been dismissed in Caldwell County. Joseph Florentine is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of 36-year old Nicole Renee Florentine, whose body was found in Hill Cemetery in 2020.
wnky.com
Roads to close for WKU homecoming parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to stay aware of some road closures for Western Kentucky University’s homecoming parade Friday evening. The Nightmare on Normal Street homecoming parade will begin on WKU’s main campus at Hardin Planetarium at 5 p.m. The parade will continue down State...
kbsi23.com
Reckless driver complaint leads to arrest of Cadiz woman
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Cadiz woman faces several charges after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver complaint. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of 139. Upon locating the vehicle and further investigation, Deputy Evan Head charged and arrested,. Shanna Spurlock,...
whopam.com
Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit
Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
Stewart County fugitive taken into custody after 3 months
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted Stewart County man managed to avoid authorities for several months, but on Thursday morning, he was finally arrested, officials said. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 32-year-old Zachary Miller into custody at a home in the Tobacco Port community on Thursday, Oct. 27. Miller was […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Trigg County sheriff's office looking for 'armed and dangerous' man
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Trigg County sheriff's office is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. 31-year-old Cody Ryan Austin is wanted for sex offender violation for previous rape convictions, according to a Trigg County sheriff's office social media post. Austin is described as a white...
‘Slow Poke’ traffic stop leads to fentanyl bust in Sumner County
A man driving too slow on I-65 leads to an unexpected drug bust.
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Theft Of $15,000 In Hopkinsville
An Antioch, Tennessee, man reported a theft of money in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man paid $15,000 in two checks for rental property payments after making a deal with two people. He reported the theft to police after finding a story about them scamming others out of...
wkdzradio.com
Gun And Watch Taken In Hopkinsville Theft
A watch and a gun were taken in a theft on Denzil Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 9mm handgun, an Apple watch, and Apple AirPods were taken out of a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $925. No arrest...
wevv.com
Hopkins County Schools are faced with bus driver shortage
Hopkins County is like a lot of districts across the county as they are faced with staff shortage of bus drivers. Hopkins County Schools district faces bus driver shortage. The Hopkins County Schools district is facing a bus driver shortage that has impacted students getting to and from school.
Comments / 1