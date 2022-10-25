ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

whopam.com

Man arrested on fentanyl charge in justice center parking lot

A man who was caught allegedly snorting pills in the parking lot of the Christian County Justice Center Friday morning was arrested for a trafficking fentanyl charge. The Hopkinsville police arrest citation for 32-year old Tyler Scott Allen of Hopkinsville says he was observed snorting blue “M30” pills and a search of his vehicle allegedly turned up multiple pills that are known to contain fentanyl, which can be deadly.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green police officers lose everything in house fire

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - “We lost nearly everything that we owned,” said Elisha and Abbie Perea, two Bowling Green Police Officers and newlyweds. 21 days after tying the knot, Elisha and Abbie Perea’s home was burned to the ground after a fire spread throughout the house. They lost just about everything in the fire including money, gifts from their wedding, guns, and a police car.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

48th Annual Hopkinsville Unity Breakfast Highlights Local Philanthropy

Thursday morning’s 48th Annual Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Unity Breakfast shined a bright light on several individuals who have recently made Christian County — and south western Kentucky — a better place. Following his innumerable efforts with the Jeffers Bend Environmental Center & Butterfly Garden, Charles Turner...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Mayor talks growth, happenings in Hopkinsville

Things are happening in Hopkinsville, and Mayor Wendell Lynch says it’s a sign that the city is heading in the right direction. Appearing on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday morning, Mayor Lynch spoke about the numerous economic development announcements that have been made locally, including Ascend Elements coming to Commerce Park #2 and the old K-Mart building coming under new ownership. Work has already begun to fix up that property and Lynch says it’s just another way to make Hopkinsville attractive to not just businesses, but individuals.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

2020 Caldwell County murder case dismissed to feds

The murder case against a South Carolina man who allegedly killed his wife and buried her body in a shallow grave near Fredonia has been dismissed in Caldwell County. Joseph Florentine is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of 36-year old Nicole Renee Florentine, whose body was found in Hill Cemetery in 2020.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Roads to close for WKU homecoming parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to stay aware of some road closures for Western Kentucky University’s homecoming parade Friday evening. The Nightmare on Normal Street homecoming parade will begin on WKU’s main campus at Hardin Planetarium at 5 p.m. The parade will continue down State...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
kbsi23.com

Reckless driver complaint leads to arrest of Cadiz woman

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Cadiz woman faces several charges after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver complaint. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of 139. Upon locating the vehicle and further investigation, Deputy Evan Head charged and arrested,. Shanna Spurlock,...
CADIZ, KY
whopam.com

Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit

Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Stewart County fugitive taken into custody after 3 months

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted Stewart County man managed to avoid authorities for several months, but on Thursday morning, he was finally arrested, officials said. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 32-year-old Zachary Miller into custody at a home in the Tobacco Port community on Thursday, Oct. 27. Miller was […]
STEWART COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Trigg County sheriff's office looking for 'armed and dangerous' man

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Trigg County sheriff's office is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. 31-year-old Cody Ryan Austin is wanted for sex offender violation for previous rape convictions, according to a Trigg County sheriff's office social media post. Austin is described as a white...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Police Investigate Theft Of $15,000 In Hopkinsville

An Antioch, Tennessee, man reported a theft of money in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man paid $15,000 in two checks for rental property payments after making a deal with two people. He reported the theft to police after finding a story about them scamming others out of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Gun And Watch Taken In Hopkinsville Theft

A watch and a gun were taken in a theft on Denzil Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 9mm handgun, an Apple watch, and Apple AirPods were taken out of a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $925. No arrest...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Hopkins County Schools are faced with bus driver shortage

Hopkins County is like a lot of districts across the county as they are faced with staff shortage of bus drivers. Hopkins County Schools district faces bus driver shortage. The Hopkins County Schools district is facing a bus driver shortage that has impacted students getting to and from school.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY

