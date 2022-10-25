Buffalo man sentenced for defrauding bank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding a bank and its customers for over three years, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Gerald Battle, 53, admitted that he used multiple individuals’ debit card information to make numerous unauthorized transactions at restaurants, grocery stores and online retailers, with those goods then being delivered to his apartment from July 1, 2018 to Nov. 1, 2021.

An investigation commenced after a local restaurant employee notified the Erie County Sheriff’s Office that the business was charged back by the bank after its debit card was used in a food delivery order. This led investigators to Battle, a former bank employee.

Battle pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny, one count of first-degree identity theft and one count of first-degree scheme to defraud in March 2022 and signed a confession of judgment to pay $50,000 in restitution to the bank, which has not yet been paid.

The victims who reported the unauthorized transactions have been reimbursed by the bank.

