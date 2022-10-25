Springfield firefighter injured while battling fire released from hospital

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield firefighter has been released from the hospital after being injured while battling a house fire Monday.

Crews were called to a fire in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue near East McCreight Avenue around 7:40 p.m.

Andrew Cantra, a veteran firefighter with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division, was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for a back injury he sustained while responding to the fire.

Springfield Fire Chief Brian Miller said working in smoky, hot environments with 50-plus pounds of gear on is challenging.

“So it adds to the level of complexity, which increases our injuries compared to just the average desk job, right,” Miller said.

This is the second injury the department has faced in the last month.

“Obviously, you can have some traumatic injuries and sometimes it actually brings the department closer,” Miller said.

In early October, firefighter Rob Baise severely hurt his neck after he fell down a flight of stairs while battling a different house fire.

“We still maintain hope that he can make a full recovery, but we know it’s gonna be a long road,” Miller said.

Miller says despite both close calls, the department has become a stronger unit.

“It makes you feel really good that people are taking ownership and lifting one another up. So I’m pretty touched at how well our guys have responded,” Miller said.

Cantra has already been treated and released from the hospital.

Miller hopes he’ll return to work soon.

