FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
opb.org
Meet the candidates for Multnomah County Chair
The race for Multnomah County Chair is between candidates Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meieran. Both have been county commissioners since 2016. Whichever candidate doesn’t get the chair position will continue to serve as commissioner for at least two years. So throughout this election cycle these two candidates have had to campaign on being the strongest leader, without damaging existing relationships with their fellow commissioners.
opb.org
Portlanders divided on plan to ban unsanctioned camping
Portlanders are divided on a controversial plan to ban unsanctioned camping in the city as the plan gains momentum within the City Council. Over 200 of them testified this week on a plan to create at least three large government-approved camping sites, accelerate the creation of affordable housing units, and allow Portland leaders to ban camping on city streets. The plan was proposed by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan, who oversees the city housing bureau.
WWEEK
More Than 200 Portlanders Voice Bitter Divisions on Mayor’s Homelessness Plan in Marathon Session
In a seven-hour session on Wednesday, more than 200 Portlanders offered their opinions on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s five-part plan to house the homeless. Some, like Andrew Hoan, president of the Portland Business Alliance, gave it full-throated approval, while others accused Wheeler of seeking to build concentration camps. Kristin Teigen, an instructor at Portland State University, compared the plan to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
Want to see nitty-gritty results of The Oregonian/OregonLive poll of Portland-area voters? It’s all here
The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters in the three-county Portland area ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on homelessness, public safety, the virtality of downtown Portland, the competitive City Council race and a proposed ballot measure to rewrite Portland’s form of government. Portland-based DHM Research designed...
Landlord rescinds 50% rent spike after affordable housing tenant rallies
After low-income tenants in a north Portland affordable housing apartment complex asked their landlord to take back a 50% rent increase, the tenants now tell KOIN 6 News the landlord is no longer increasing their rent for the remainder of the affordable housing program.
WWEEK
What Will the City Do if You Build a Nice Shed and Move Somebody In?
We’re considering building an ADU, doing most of the work ourselves. A realtor friend says city permits and fees—independent of construction costs—could total $100,000. Is he right? And what will they do if, instead of an ADU, I build a “shed” that just happens to be pretty nice inside and move somebody in? —Booty and the Ho-Fish.
kptv.com
Jennifer Lawrence pushes for changes to Portland City Council on the November ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Actress Jennifer Lawrence made a video in partnership with RepresentUs, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization focused on ending political corruption, to advocate for a measure on the November ballot that would change Portland’s City Council. The Chater Reform Measure would change how Portlanders vote for their...
Top takeaways from the Hardesty-Gonzalez debate
Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez faced off on Oct. 27. in a live debate hosted by KOIN News ahead of the November general election. Following a close race in the May primaries, the candidates are now in a run-off for a seat on the Portland city council.
WATCH: Hardesty, Gonzalez debate for Portland City Council spot
There is one contested spot for the Portland City Council on the November ballot. Incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty faces challenger Rene Gonzalez for a 4-year term.
kptv.com
Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portlanders made their voices heard over what could be very bold steps taken by the city to manage homeless encampments. On the city’s website, over 200 people were signed up to testify in front of Portland City Council Wednesday night. One of them is Scott Kerman, the director of Blanchet House, a large local nonprofit in Old Town that provides meals and services for those living on the streets. He says a camping ban may create unnecessary conflict.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon winemaking season survives worryingly cold spring; 2 Oregon school districts get electric buses; and Camas considers a utility tax
Oregon’s winemaking season ends with palatable note after a worrisome cold spring. This year’s growing season in Oregon vineyards took winemakers on a rollercoaster ride that ended with a surprisingly smooth finish. The season got off to a slow start with an unusually cool and wet spring. Then, just as some vines began emerging from dormancy in mid-April, the region experienced a hard frost that damaged buds and threatened to kneecap the 2022 vintage. But then, Greg Jones of Abacela Winery south of Roseburg, said “a glorious summer with almost no rain, warm days but little heat stress, and cool nights continued through to late October allowing for a phenomenal ripening period.” He and other winemakers say the grape harvest yields performed better than expected after the chilly beginning. (George Plaven/Capital Press)
My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek
Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness. I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action. All three candidates for governor...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
Falconers’ hawks take flight again to manage Portland’s crows
Walk along the streets of downtown Portland at night in October and you might see someone in a vest that says “Crow Patrol.”
Two Oregon school districts receive federal funding for new electric buses
Two Oregon school districts will receive electric vehicle school buses thanks to funding awarded to them by the federal government.
opb.org
Portland zinesters find freedom in self-publishing
In September, zine artists, makers, writers and creators all gathered at Portland State University for the return of the Portland Zine Symposium, a two-day event celebrating zines and the zine community. What is a zine?. “You’re gonna get a different answer, every person you ask,” said M. Sabine Rear, an...
opb.org
Heavy equipment meets virtual training at Oregon’s only women’s prison
In a dimly-lit, narrow trailer in Wilsonville, a handful of women sit in large moving chairs, with their hands on gear shifts and their feet on pedals. They’re operating virtual heavy equipment machines like bulldozers and excavators, but it’s not a video game. They’re getting certified to operate heavy machinery while in custody at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility — Oregon’s only women’s prison.
My view: Measure 112 would address prison system
Columnist: Voting 'yes' on the measure would begin to correct historic inequities observed by Willamette students. Oregon is one of 10 states that legally allows slavery and involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime. Currently, Oregon and four other states are voting to decide whether incarcerated individuals can reclaim the humanity that has been stripped from them. Measure 112 needs your support to remove the degrading terminology in Oregon's constitution and amend it to include language that would provide alternatives to incarceration for convicted individuals. The measure came about through a process similar to the "groundings" about which Pan-African...
klcc.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
NW Natural to gradually hike gas rates beginning in November
As gas prices remain relatively high across Oregon and Washington, NW Natural customers should brace for a hike in their gas utility bill starting in November.
