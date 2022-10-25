Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Related
MLive.com
Poll results: Michigan picked to beat Michigan State, cover spread
Michigan State has been more successful than its in-state rival Michigan over the last 15 years of their football rivalry. Mel Tucker has won his first two matchups against Jim Harbaugh. MLive readers just don’t expect that trend to continue tonight, when the Wolverines host the Spartans (7:30 p.m., ABC)....
MLive.com
Rivalry roundup: All of MLive’s must-reads before Michigan-Michigan State showdown
It’s a long wait until 7:30 p.m. That’s when Michigan and Michigan State will kick off in Michigan Stadium in just the second night game in the history of the in-state rivalry. The game will mark the 115th version of the rivalry, as Michigan State tries to win...
MLive.com
ESPN College GameDay experts predict Michigan vs. Michigan State
It’s not much of a surprise considering their performance this season, but Michigan was the unanimous choice to beat Michigan State on the ESPN College GameDay set. The fourth-ranked Wolverines host the Spartans on Saturday night. ABC will broadcast the game at 7:30 p.m. ET. Michigan is a 22.5-point...
MLive.com
5 things to watch: How Michigan State can upset Michigan
The Paul Bunyan Trophy will be on the move Saturday. Whether it stays in Ann Arbor or returns to East Lansing to remain for a third straight year will be settled in a primetime matchup. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will play at No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) on...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
The battle for Paul Bunyan is upon us. Michigan and Michigan State will kick off on Saturday night in the 115th version of the rivalry. Michigan State will be looking to win its third straight in the series, while Michigan looks to stay atop the Big Ten East standings. GAME...
MLive.com
What Michigan State learned from its closed scrimmage vs. Tennessee
EAST LANSING – Behind the closed doors of Thompson-Boling Arena, Tom Izzo and Michigan State’s players saw a team that could compete against a squad ranked No. 11 in the country. That was the takeaway after Michigan State played a scrimmage against Tennessee on Sunday. “I thought we...
MLive.com
Michigan State using familiar uniform combination at Michigan
Michigan State is going with a familiar uniform combination for its rivalry game at Michigan. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will wear white jerseys, pants and helmets when they face the No. 4 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ABC) in Ann Arbor. The unveiled the uniform choice on Twitter.
diehardsport.com
MSU’s Star With Some Trash Talk Ahead Of In-State Showdown?
Ahead of Saturday’s in-state showdown, star Michigan State defender Jacoby Windham with a little bulletin board material ahead of tomorrow night’s kickoff. 7:30 kickoff Saturday can’t come fast enough.
MLive.com
See 37 photos as Detroit Cass Tech tops West Bloomfield in first round of playoffs
WEST BLOOMFIELD TWP., MI -- West Bloomfield High School hosted Detroit Cass Technical High School for the first round of the MHSAA Division 1 football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Cass Technical High School won with a final score of 38-13. MLive was there to document the action, both...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo provides update on rehab progress of Jaden Akins
Tom Izzo isn’t expecting Jaden Akins back quite yet. Jaden Akins is expected to be a factor for Michigan State’s roster entering the 2022 season, but when will he return to the court?. Izzo told reporters Thursday that Akins did not practice once again. According to the veteran...
MLive.com
See interceptions, TDs and big plays from Goodrich’s statement playoff win over Ortonville Brandon
GOODRICH, MI — Goodrich ran away with four unanswered touchdowns in the first half, and that domination only continued to a 42-14 victory over Goodrich in the opening week of Michigan’s high school football playoffs. Big plays seemed to happen often for the Martians, between interceptions or long-flying...
WILX-TV
Mason stays perfect, takes down Sturgis in playoffs
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason kept its season long roll going with a convincing district opening win over Sturgis 49 to 12. Kaleb Parrish had an electrifying 99-yard interception return for a touchdown and sophomore quarterback Cason Carswell was 10 for 12 passing with 162 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs ran their season record to 10-and-0 and moved on to the district championship game next week.
Dream of repeating as state champs ends for Chelsea in playoff-opening loss to Charlotte
There will be a new Division 4 state champion in football this season. It was not the ending Chelsea’s football team envisioned on Friday night as the Bulldogs fell to Charlotte, 27-15, closing the season on a four-game losing streak and ending their hopes for a repeat.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Infamous Michigan football fan shares story of becoming viral meme after 2015 loss to Michigan State
The infamous University of Michigan football fan recalls the moment that turned him into a meme. Saturday (Oct. 29) will be seven years since Wolverines punter Blake O’Neill lost control of the ball on the Michigan State Spartans 38-yard-line, which they recovered while dashing the end zone in walk-off fashion.
MLive.com
Player of the Year top 10: Michigan commit Cole Cabana of Dexter has ‘once in a lifetime’ talent
There has never been a football player quite like Cole Cabana at Dexter. He’s broken every school record as a running back and has helped transform a program that once held the state’s longest losing streak into the No. 1 team in Division 2 with hopes of a state championship.
MLive.com
Jackson, Western excited to finally meet on the gridiron
JACKSON -- Heading out from the football field at Western High, take the back driveway out past the Panthers’ baseball and softball fields to Michigan Avenue and turn right. A few miles down Michigan Avenue, veer left onto Wildwood going through Jackson. Staying on Wildwood, after a few miles you reach Jackson High School.
MLive.com
Jackson rallies to beat Western on Tavion Tanner touchdown with two seconds left
JACKSON – In a game worth waiting 44 years for, the Jackson Vikings scored from a yard out with two seconds remaining to beat Western 26-25 on Friday in the Division 3 district semifinal. In the first meeting between the two schools since 1978, the Vikings capped off a...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Manchester wins rematch with Grass Lake
In a rematch of their Week 8 conference game, the Manchester Flying Dutchmen scored with 1:48 left in the game to beat Grass Lake 22-19 on Friday in the district semifinal. Manchester scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and made a goal-line stand to keep Grass Lake off the board to take a 14-0 lead before Andrew Stockton returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown with 38 seconds left in the half.
MLive.com
Gull Lake heading to boys soccer state semifinals for 3rd consecutive year
RICHLAND, MI – Zavier Thomas scored two second-half goals to lead the Richland Gull Lake boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over DeWitt in Thursday’s Division 2 regional championship game at Vicksburg. The Blue Devils controlled play for much of the first half and nearly broke a...
MLive.com
Who’s trending up in Jackson-area football
JACKSON -- Week 9 has come and gone and we are into the playoffs in high school football. In and around the Jackson area, eight teams are still standing and fighting for a chance to move on, with several area teams set to face opponents from right down the road.
Comments / 0