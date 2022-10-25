ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Poll results: Michigan picked to beat Michigan State, cover spread

Michigan State has been more successful than its in-state rival Michigan over the last 15 years of their football rivalry. Mel Tucker has won his first two matchups against Jim Harbaugh. MLive readers just don’t expect that trend to continue tonight, when the Wolverines host the Spartans (7:30 p.m., ABC)....
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

ESPN College GameDay experts predict Michigan vs. Michigan State

It’s not much of a surprise considering their performance this season, but Michigan was the unanimous choice to beat Michigan State on the ESPN College GameDay set. The fourth-ranked Wolverines host the Spartans on Saturday night. ABC will broadcast the game at 7:30 p.m. ET. Michigan is a 22.5-point...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

5 things to watch: How Michigan State can upset Michigan

The Paul Bunyan Trophy will be on the move Saturday. Whether it stays in Ann Arbor or returns to East Lansing to remain for a third straight year will be settled in a primetime matchup. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will play at No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State using familiar uniform combination at Michigan

Michigan State is going with a familiar uniform combination for its rivalry game at Michigan. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will wear white jerseys, pants and helmets when they face the No. 4 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ABC) in Ann Arbor. The unveiled the uniform choice on Twitter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo provides update on rehab progress of Jaden Akins

Tom Izzo isn’t expecting Jaden Akins back quite yet. Jaden Akins is expected to be a factor for Michigan State’s roster entering the 2022 season, but when will he return to the court?. Izzo told reporters Thursday that Akins did not practice once again. According to the veteran...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Mason stays perfect, takes down Sturgis in playoffs

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason kept its season long roll going with a convincing district opening win over Sturgis 49 to 12. Kaleb Parrish had an electrifying 99-yard interception return for a touchdown and sophomore quarterback Cason Carswell was 10 for 12 passing with 162 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs ran their season record to 10-and-0 and moved on to the district championship game next week.
MASON, MI
MLive.com

Jackson, Western excited to finally meet on the gridiron

JACKSON -- Heading out from the football field at Western High, take the back driveway out past the Panthers’ baseball and softball fields to Michigan Avenue and turn right. A few miles down Michigan Avenue, veer left onto Wildwood going through Jackson. Staying on Wildwood, after a few miles you reach Jackson High School.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Manchester wins rematch with Grass Lake

In a rematch of their Week 8 conference game, the Manchester Flying Dutchmen scored with 1:48 left in the game to beat Grass Lake 22-19 on Friday in the district semifinal. Manchester scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and made a goal-line stand to keep Grass Lake off the board to take a 14-0 lead before Andrew Stockton returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown with 38 seconds left in the half.
MANCHESTER, MI
MLive.com

Who’s trending up in Jackson-area football

JACKSON -- Week 9 has come and gone and we are into the playoffs in high school football. In and around the Jackson area, eight teams are still standing and fighting for a chance to move on, with several area teams set to face opponents from right down the road.
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy