We had to wait a while for a big recruiting weekend this season for the Michigan Wolverines, and Penn State had a solid list of prospects. But the expected visitor list for this game against Michigan State blows that one out of the water. There are several 2023 targets who will be on both official and unofficial visits, along with several five-stars in the 2024 and 2025 classes.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO