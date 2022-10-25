ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maize n Brew

Michigan jersey combo revealed for Michigan State night game

Michigan Football’s night game against Michigan State is getting a lot of hype. It’s an unofficial blue out, the Wolverines are playing a big rival, and now we know what uniform they’ll be wearing under the lights at The Big House. Michigan unveiled its look in a...
Maize n Brew

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan Preview: Revenge shows no mercy

Frustrating runs by a talented rusher, untimely miscues by freshmen, and very questionable refereeing decisions all played a part in last season’s disappointment in East Lansing, but when the Michigan Wolverines host their rivals this Saturday the story is likely to be much different. It is hard to make...
Maize n Brew

Three Spartans to watch against Michigan this weekend

Michigan State is a massive underdog heading into the contest with the Michigan Wolverines this weekend. Betting lines show a discrepancy of 22 points, and that’s because the Spartans went on a four-game skid by losing to Washington, Minnesota, Maryland and Ohio State. In their last game, the Spartans...
Maize n Brew

Michigan football recruiting visitors list for the Michigan State game

We had to wait a while for a big recruiting weekend this season for the Michigan Wolverines, and Penn State had a solid list of prospects. But the expected visitor list for this game against Michigan State blows that one out of the water. There are several 2023 targets who will be on both official and unofficial visits, along with several five-stars in the 2024 and 2025 classes.
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan

In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
Maize n Brew

Getting to know Michigan State with Jack Ebling

We’re just hours away from Michigan vs. Michigan State. A night game at Michigan Stadium, an unofficial blue out for the Wolverines. The two rivals are having distinctly different seasons, but that doesn’t matter a whole lot when Michigan State is consistently able to rattle off upsets in this series.
Maize n Brew

Three Wolverines to watch against Michigan State

It’s rivalry week in Ann Arbor as the Michigan State Spartans come to town and try to stretch their winning streak against the Michigan Wolverines to three games. If Michigan wants to avoid what would be a humiliating loss to the spiraling Spartans, these players will have to step up and perform.
emueagles.com

Bates, Farrakhan Lead EMU past Grand Valley State, 85-69

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team knocked off the Grand Valley State Lakers 85-69, Thursday, Oct. 27 inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. Sophomore Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) collected 27 points and sophomore Noah Farrakhan (Hillside, N.J.-The Patrick School-East Carolina) added 22 on the night while Legend Geeter (River Rouge, Mich.-River Rouge-Providence) posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
WILX-TV

Another DeCommit For MSU Football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has received a fourth decommit from its 2023 football recruiting class. Four star running back Kedrick Reescano from Texas has tweeted he will look elsewhere and to respect his decision. The first signing day for all verbal commits is in December. Subscribe to our...
