Maize n Brew
Michigan jersey combo revealed for Michigan State night game
Michigan Football’s night game against Michigan State is getting a lot of hype. It’s an unofficial blue out, the Wolverines are playing a big rival, and now we know what uniform they’ll be wearing under the lights at The Big House. Michigan unveiled its look in a...
Maize n Brew
Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan Preview: Revenge shows no mercy
Frustrating runs by a talented rusher, untimely miscues by freshmen, and very questionable refereeing decisions all played a part in last season’s disappointment in East Lansing, but when the Michigan Wolverines host their rivals this Saturday the story is likely to be much different. It is hard to make...
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey faces tough challenge in two-game series against Western Michigan
The No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines (5-1) regained their momentum after a weekend sweep over the Lake Superior State Lakers. This week, Michigan football isn’t the only team welcoming a rival. The Wolverines welcome the No. 16/17 ranked Western Michigan Broncos (5-2) on the ice for a home-and-home weekend series.
Desmond Howard Has Surprising Admission About Michigan's Upcoming Game
ESPN's Desmond Howard may be confident in his beloved Michigan Wolverines as they face the Michigan State Spartans this weekend, but that doesn't mean he's taking the game lightly. Appearing on Get Up today, Howard admitted that he's "always worried" because of the weird history that the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry...
Maize n Brew
Three Spartans to watch against Michigan this weekend
Michigan State is a massive underdog heading into the contest with the Michigan Wolverines this weekend. Betting lines show a discrepancy of 22 points, and that’s because the Spartans went on a four-game skid by losing to Washington, Minnesota, Maryland and Ohio State. In their last game, the Spartans...
Maize n Brew
Michigan football recruiting visitors list for the Michigan State game
We had to wait a while for a big recruiting weekend this season for the Michigan Wolverines, and Penn State had a solid list of prospects. But the expected visitor list for this game against Michigan State blows that one out of the water. There are several 2023 targets who will be on both official and unofficial visits, along with several five-stars in the 2024 and 2025 classes.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more for Week 9
The battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy is nearly upon us, as the Michigan Wolverines are set to host the Michigan State Spartans in primetime this Saturday night at the Big House. Michigan football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to...
Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan
In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
Maize n Brew
Getting to know Michigan State with Jack Ebling
We’re just hours away from Michigan vs. Michigan State. A night game at Michigan Stadium, an unofficial blue out for the Wolverines. The two rivals are having distinctly different seasons, but that doesn’t matter a whole lot when Michigan State is consistently able to rattle off upsets in this series.
Maize n Brew
Michigan State LB looks forward to ‘quieting the crowd down’ at The Big House
Michigan’s the No. 4 team in the nation and undefeated at 7-0. Michigan State is not having the year they want, but they still present a threat to the Wolverines on Saturday night. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is currently a 23-point favorite over Michigan State. “To be counted out,...
Maize n Brew
Michigan sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin is ready to take on a bigger role
There are many questions surrounding the 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team. Considering they lost seven of their top 10 scorers from last year, one of the biggest ones is who is going to step up and score more for the team. One of the obvious candidates is Kobe...
Michigan football 2023 schedule: Spartans & Nittany Lions flip dates, one fewer home game
Michigan football will open the 2023 season with four consecutive home games before playing just one game the next five weeks at the Big House. The Big Ten released the conference's 2023 football schedule Wednesday afternoon, with Michigan's highlight coming the final week of the season, hosting the Buckeyes on Nov. 25. ...
Officiating hot topic after Saline vs. Huron playoff game
SALINE – Fans and coaches from Ann Arbor Huron’s football team were visibly and loudly upset during their 10-7 playoff loss to Saline in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs on Friday. The River Rats were called for several penalties that allowed Saline to keep the...
Maize n Brew
Three Wolverines to watch against Michigan State
It’s rivalry week in Ann Arbor as the Michigan State Spartans come to town and try to stretch their winning streak against the Michigan Wolverines to three games. If Michigan wants to avoid what would be a humiliating loss to the spiraling Spartans, these players will have to step up and perform.
Maize n Brew
Jesse Minter preparing for fast tempo, 50/50 passes, trick plays ahead of MSU game
Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter wasn’t deeply ingrained in the Michigan-MSU rivalry upon entering the program; the closest connection he had to it before this year was through Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. What Minter does have, however, is hours upon hours of game film. And with...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Player News
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is under fire this week for sharing an antisemetic tweet. Edwards reposted a tweet that said: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed." The Wolverines have not...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
emueagles.com
Bates, Farrakhan Lead EMU past Grand Valley State, 85-69
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team knocked off the Grand Valley State Lakers 85-69, Thursday, Oct. 27 inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. Sophomore Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) collected 27 points and sophomore Noah Farrakhan (Hillside, N.J.-The Patrick School-East Carolina) added 22 on the night while Legend Geeter (River Rouge, Mich.-River Rouge-Providence) posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
WILX-TV
Another DeCommit For MSU Football
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has received a fourth decommit from its 2023 football recruiting class. Four star running back Kedrick Reescano from Texas has tweeted he will look elsewhere and to respect his decision. The first signing day for all verbal commits is in December. Subscribe to our...
The Oakland Press
Prep Notebook: CBIII to play senior year in Michigan, wants chance at Mr. Basketball
After spending two years on the West Coast, Chuck Bailey III is returning to Metro Detroit for his senior season on the local boys hardwood with Mr. Basketball on his mind and well within his sights. Bailey, a bulldog of a 6-foot-4 combo guard, broke out at the varsity level...
