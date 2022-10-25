Read full article on original website
Lakeview United Methodist Church Harvest Dinner returns
After the last couple of years being to-go only, the annual Harvest Dinner at Lakeview United Methodist Church welcomes families, friends, neighbors and community members to return to sit-down dining on Friday, Nov. 4 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. This November marks the 47th year of the Harvest Dinner,...
Lakeview Volunteer Fire Dept. hosts safety event for 2nd graders
Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department recently hosted a fire safety event for second graders at Fremont Elementary School. Firefighters covered a variety of topics with the students, including “stop, drop and roll” and how to get low if the house is full of smoke. They also discussed having a...
Lake County, Oregon Grand Jury indictments
In the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Lake, the defendant, Ericka Dawn Lopez, is accused by the Grand Jury for Lake County of the following offense(s): Count 1: Identity Theft — the defendant, on or about August 14, 2022, in Lake County, Oregon did unlawfully, with the intent to deceive or defraud, utter or convert to defendant’s own use personal identification of Monica Raya Hansen. The state further alleges that the property stolen or destroyed had a value of $1,000 or more. Count 2 — Theft in the First Degree — The defendant, on or about August 14, 2022, in Lake County, Oregon, did unlawfully and knowingly commit theft of gift cards and personal property of the value of one thousand dollars or more, the property of Monica Raya Hansen. Count 3 — The defendant, on or about August 14, 2022, in Lake County, Oregon did unlawfully and knowingly attempt to commit theft of AR-15, a firearm, the property of Barry Hansen. The state further alleges that rifle and accessories had a value of $1,000 or more.
Lake County Hot Spot, Oct. 25, 2022
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about Lakeview/Paisley Girls Soccer to Host State, Warner Creek Correctional Facility Celebrates New Unit, and New Operator for Lakeview Coffee Shop.
Lake County Flash, Oct. 21, 2022
It's the Lake County Flash for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 — your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday! This week's edition of the Flash features stories about Lake County Stockgrowers Give Heifer Award, Operation Green Light for Veterans, Town Transportation Grant, and Lake County Cattlewomen Fall Series.
New agent joins Nolte Fuller
Nolte Fuller Insurance has a new agent — Brandi Avery. After moving to Lakeview from Colorado two years ago with her husband, Kelly Avery, she began working at Nolte Fuller as a customer service representative in January. She previously had a career in interior design and said getting into the insurance industry fits well with the knowledge she has from that field.
