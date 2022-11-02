Acts of Kindness: Stories of the community helping one another during the pandemic

In times like these, the good in people shines.

Since March 2020, the MDJ has been reporting on acts of kindness, goodwill and generosity during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you know of an instance of benevolence — on any scale — and are willing to share with MDJ readers, tell us your story.

Send an email to mdjnews@mdjonline.com with the subject line: Act of Kindness.

Nov. 2

Great Day on Oct. 28 in the Riverside/Austell community at Riverside Thrive n treat Fall Fest in partnership with Premier Learning Academy and We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association.

Attendees enjoyed Kona Ice snow cones, nachos, corn on the cob, pizza, music and games.

Thank you to Barry Krebs for delivering the Keep Cobb Beautiful supplies, Geneva Vanderhorst, Leonard Butts insurance agency, Cobb County Department of Transportation and Colored only cafe for their community partnership.

-Monica DeLancy, We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association

October 29

Keep Cobb Beautiful conducted the annual Medication Take Back on Oct. 29 whereby over 200 cars drove through two designated Cobb Senior Centers to drop off their expired medications. The drugs will be disposed of where they do not end of in our soil and waterways. We appreciate Officer Pharr and Officer Hill for leading the effort.

The Friends Of Mableton with a little help from MIC and Lions Club removed 25 bags of litter from their adopted James Road and some nearby high traffic destinations including Bay Breeze Seafood Restaurant, Full Throttle and The Green Room on Oct. 29. The whole area looks much better now.

If you or your friends want to adopt-a-mile, please reach out to Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will provide you with everything that you need.

Sweetwater Mission hosted The Waverly Mobile Home Park Meals On A Mission on Oct. 28. We have some great volunteers from Cobb On-Line Learning Academy as well as our regulars from the First Christian Church of Mableton and Lions Club. Together, we were able to serve 175 families with Starbucks Ground Coffee, Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Bars, Duncan Hines Cake Mix, Quaker Cereal, Hello Fresh Side Dishes, frozen dinners, produce and frozen cakes. Overall, we had a terrific time working as a team to help our friends.

-Barry Krebs

October 27

Great day in the Riverside Community/unincorporated Austell community at the Thrive Resource Mobile Center located at Silver Creek Crossing Apartments. Thrive youth participated in the Read to Succeed mobile library. Which is one of their semester of service community service projects. Thrive youth selected books to take home to read to their parents, brothers, sisters and neighbors. The Little Free Library is under renovation along with the center, however we are continuing with our services and outreach to the community.

Having books in the home is proven to positively benefit children in a myriad of ways. A two-decade long study found that the mere presence of a home library increases children's academic success, vocabulary development, attention and job attainment.

-Monica DeLancy, We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association

October 26

The Haven of Help who specializes in student mentoring hosted mock

interviews on Oct. 22 at the Powder Springs Library.

The students were interviewed by various professional and community leaders from the South Cobb area. The students arrived looking sharp in their business attire with updated resumes in hand. They have been practicing their interviewing skills and these mock interviews served as a means of handling tough and unexpected questions.

All of the students were very impressive and they will have a big advantage when it comes time to enter the workforce. Organizer

Quintasha Swanson stated, "I'm so proud of each of them. They are work ready!"

-Barry Krebs

October 25

AutoNation Inc. kickstarted its annual Drive Pink (DRVPNK) Across America Day with Associates in AutoNation stores from coast-to-coast filling thousands of Totes for Hope cancer comfort bags and delivering to hospitals, treatment centers and cancer facilities in their local markets.

At AutoNation Honda Thornton Road, associates assembled and delivered Totes for Hope to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.

AutoNation has made DRVPNK and its mission to end cancer its singular philanthropic objective and an integral part of its culture, having raised and donated nearly $35 million to cancer charities since 2013.

For more information, visit www.autonation.com/our-purpose/drive-pink .

The South Cobb Lions Club assisted the First Christian Church of Mableton in removing 17 bags of litter from their adopted section of Old Alabama Road on Oct. 22. It was a lot of fun after the sun came out. If you or your church are interested in learning more about the adopt-a-mile program, contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She can provide you with all of the details.

STING Inc. student mentoring organization completed their Adopt-A-Street litter clean-up of their section of Austell Powder Springs Road the morning of Oct. 22. It started off a little chilly. But the weather quickly warmed up. It was a lot of fun and the road looks much better now.

There is a new Adopt-A-Street program within the City of Austell. To find out more, contact Quintasha at qswanson@austellga.gov . She will set you up with everything that you need.

The South Cobb Lions Screen Team completed this season's vision tests in the Cobb County schools. On Oct. 24, South Cobb High School invited our screen team to test 373 students. The event was very organized and went quickly thanks to the Marietta Lions Club who provided an extra machine. We anticipate that we screened over 3,000 students in the past two and a half months. We want to give a special "thank you" to Lion Darlene Duke and Lion Diane Stewart for making all of the arrangements. It was a delight meeting the students, staff and teachers in each location. We are already looking forward to next year.

-Barry Krebs