New York State

Trump news - live: Hope Hicks meets with Jan 6 panel as Trump hits out at Bob Woodward for sharing recordings

By Andrew Naughtie,Arpan Rai,Oliver O'Connell,Graeme Massie and John Bowden
 1 day ago

Hope Hicks , one of Donald Trump ’s closest sides is meeting with the January 6 select committee today, NBC News reports. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, leaving the administration a week after the Capitol riot.

Mr Trump was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee last week. He has been asked to sit for “one or more days of deposition testimony” around 14 November.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their compensation. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg .

Mr Trump has railed against the trial on his Truth Social platform, calling it a “highly partisan Democrat Witch Hunt” against him. The former president has also hit out at journalist Bob Woodward saying he had “no right” to release recordings of their conversations together during his presidency, now collated in an audio book.

Jam'n
2d ago

Trumps the #1 Warlock! He's created everyone, of these witch hunts. He created them, now let's see if he's got the spell to make them disappear! Poof!! 🌬 I think not!

Ken
21h ago

It’s always about “who told” with Trump and his fascist party. Not the deplorable deeds they do. Save democracy. Vote Democrat in November.

Hmu007
1d ago

Anything bad for Trump, he will say witch hunt & fake news. That's who he is.!

