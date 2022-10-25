Read full article on original website
The Conscious Cat
How Do Cats Choose Their Person? The Surprising Answer!
Conscious Cat is reader-supported. When you buy via links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no cost to you. Learn more. Anyone who’s ever lived with a cat and a few other people has probably witnessed the feline tendency to develop a particularly strong bond with one specific individual. It happens in families, and among friends—anywhere there are several humans and one cat. At some point, the cat will gravitate almost exclusively towards one person.
Want to know if your cat loves you? Look out for these signs
Editor’s Note: The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writers. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation. The Conversation — Even the most devoted...
Your Cat Recognizes the Special Way You Talk to It, Study Finds
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Like so many cat lovers, I tend to greet my kitties in a cutesy voice with a specific set of phrases. When the solemn tuxedo cat saunters into the room, I’ll welcome her by saying, “Hi, little lady.” When the tiger-striped cat comes in for a cuddle, I’ll tell him, “Hello, beautiful boy.”
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'
"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Phys.org
Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed
A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
Retirees stunned after spotting a mysterious giant cat on their office CCTV walking through the sand dunes
A Western Australia couple has reignited the belief that cougars are hiding in the country after capturing a mystery big cat on CCTV. Wayne and Helen Gardiner spotted the feline from their home in Lancelin, about 125km north of Perth, and are determined what they saw was too big to be a feral cat.
Little Girl Playing With Deadly Snake on Video Was 'Extremely Lucky'
"Her parents should probably go and buy a lottery ticket," a snake catcher said.
Ancient Greek Statue Shows Woman Using Laptop - Is It Proof Of Time Travel?
In their time, the ancient Greeks invented some incredible things that are still used today, from central heating to bridges to cranes, but could they have also created the first laptop some 2000 years before modern man did? After seeing a carved tombstone dating back to 100 BC, some think so.
The 'human-sized' bird that is mistaken for a person in disguise
The harpy eagle, considered the most powerful eagle in the world, is massive and resembles a human. It is a naturally designed formidable predator with its hick tarsi (legs), strong toes, and sharp talons.
A shark was found off the Australian coast and its human-like smile is unbelieveably strange
Nobody knows what the exact species of shark is - yet.
Phys.org
Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine
University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
ohmymag.co.uk
Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why
Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
I’m fuming after a neighbour left a note on my car telling me to move from my own space – what can I do?
A DRIVER has taken to social media to show an angry note left on their car by a neighbour. The post had people in the comments replying in disbelief at the audacity of the neighbour. Uploaded by Reddit user Kubrickfanclub_2, the post has the title: 'Somebody left this note on...
iheart.com
MUST WATCH VIDEO… Woman Had 23 Contact Lenses Stuck in Her Eye
Have you ever had a contact lens get stuck up inside your eyelid? It's pretty obvious and uncomfortable when it happens. So how is this even possible?. A video from an eye doctor in Newport Beach, California is going viral after she removed TWENTY-THREE contact lenses from a woman's right eye.
How red eyes could be a warning sign of deadly Victorian disease
A CHILD'S red eye was found to be a symptom of a killer disease. The unnamed 11-year-old from the US was referred to hospital with a persistent red eye. Despite taking several types of eye drops and antibiotics the otherwise perfectly healthy right child's eye remained red. Reporting in the...
People who stay mentally sharp in old age have bigger brain cells than people decades younger than them, study finds
People who stay mentally sharp and healthy into their eighties have bigger brain cells, a study suggests. Our neurons slowly start to shrink as we age, which is why we tend to slow down in our senior years. But brain cells in so-called 'super-agers' are larger than those in people...
