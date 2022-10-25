ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida elections officials handle massive wave of distrust among voters

By News Service of Florida
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 7 days ago
First came a contagion of disbelief in election results .

Then, a surge of public-records requests seeking details such as voting-system security processes.

Now, fears of being arrested for voting .

Elections supervisors in Florida have grappled with these and other issues as they oversaw the state’s August primary elections and prepared for the Nov. 8 general election.

The challenges have come amid supervisors’ years-long battle to convince voters that election processes aren’t rigged, an issue that took root and spread after former President Donald Trump and his supporters insisted — and continue to maintain — that Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 victory was fraudulent.

Trump defeated Biden in Florida by more than three percentage points but, even in the Sunshine State, skepticism about how elections are operated continue to swirl.

And the arrests in August of 20 people for alleged illegal voting hasn’t helped, according to experts.

County supervisors of elections are combating a steady drumbeat of myths about election fraud from an increasingly wary public.

“Disinformation, or stuff people are just getting wrong and putting out there as gospel, misinformation, which is information they’re purposely disseminating to confuse people, and malinformation, which has a kernel of truth but also is specifically skewed to mislead people. We see that as our biggest challenge, is how do we find the people we need to reach,” Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux told The News Service of Florida.

But communicating with the public can be difficult for elections officials, whose resources are limited.

“The people that are on the side of ‘the election was stolen,’ who either don’t want or aren’t interested in hearing the truth, they’re not on Facebook, so me posting all the stuff to cure misinformation to Facebook doesn’t help. There are plenty of people who are not on Facebook. There are plenty of people who never go to my website. I certainly don’t have the budget to advertise this. So all we can literally do is talk to the media to get our message out there where we can hope that it gets spread around by enough people to be effective,” Lux said.

Supervisors also have been inundated by voluminous public-records requests that appear to be part of a loosely coordinated campaign from activists in Florida and other states.

While the Florida Department of State works with county elections officials to ensure the accuracy of the state’s voter-registration database, the activists have launched their own efforts to try to ensure that ineligible people are stripped from voting rolls, at times going door-to-door to check on voters’ residency.

In Central Florida, the Lake County Election Integrity and Voter Protection Coalition, which is aligned with Florida4America.org , issued a “white paper” in August after performing an analysis of the 2020 general election based on records obtained from supervisors’ offices.

The group said it identified numerous “failures in our voting system” that allegedly resulted in voters casting ballots twice, out-of-state residents voting in Florida and “identity theft” of older voters. The Lake County group asked that the problems be investigated by the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security.

But Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays, a former state legislator, has accused Florida4America.org of confusing voters by encouraging them not to vote by mail.

Hays this month warned voters to ignore emails and phone calls from people he said “are claiming to attempt to clean up the voter rolls” in the region.

“The actions of these individuals are irresponsible and simply contribute to the erosion of voter confidence and misinformation which continues to plague our elections system,” Hays, a Republican, said in an Oct. 4 voter alert.

While Florida has broad open-records laws, much of the information being sought, including from people and groups outside of the state, is shielded from release to the public.

“They’re demanding, essentially, the equivalent of the architect of a nuclear plant and the usernames and passwords of all the security surrounding it,” Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley told the News Service. “They want the names that are allowed to log in. They want copies of all the voting system hard drives. … It’s a road map for hacking. That stuff is protected at the state and federal level.”

Earley, who is president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections association, and his colleagues believe the public-records requests could be an attempt to set the stage for post-election legal challenges.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, who was first elected in 1996, also suggested that voters who have moved to Florida might have brought mistrust of elections procedures with them. Voting regulations vary from state to state, he noted.

“The big issue for us in Florida is that people have come from elsewhere, and I guess the big thing is … there is no one law for elections. The U.S. Constitution sets the date for the general election, but then it leaves it up to the 50 states to write their own election code,” he said. “So when people come in here and start telling me what happened in Georgia, I say, ‘Whoa. We don’t even use the same equipment they have in Georgia.’ … A lot of times, it’s us reassuring the local voters of how our process works, and they get it.”

Meanwhile, the Office of Elections Crimes and Security, established by the Legislature at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ behest this spring, could have a chilling effect on voter turnout. Voting-rights advocates are concerned that the creation of the office could reinforce unfounded allegations about election fraud.

DeSantis held a news conference with Secretary of State Cord Byrd, who oversees the elections-security office, and law enforcement officials on Aug. 18 to announce that 20 felons had been arrested for allegedly voting illegally in 2020. The governor pledged that more arrests would be coming.

Videos of some of the arrests began circulating this month, possibly contributing to eligible voters’ newly founded fears.

“I have not encountered in the past this many voters calling, concerned that they may be prosecuted or what-have-you for voter fraud. And these are all eligible voters that have contacted me,” Earley said.

The suspicions about the 2020 election, purported voting irregularities and allegations of illegal voting are part of a nationwide trend, said Brad Ashwell, state director of the non-profit group All Voting is Local. That trend was perhaps most visible when Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Voter suppression has historically been focused on suppressing certain voters from voting. Now it’s shifted to the process,” Ashwell said. “If the election doesn’t go your way, then it’s the process. It isn’t a bad candidate. They’ve focused on calling question to the process and subverting the results. That’s what we’re really concerned about. As we saw on Jan. 6, there’s really no limit to what they’ll do if they’re dissatisfied with the results.”

Beth Weaver
7d ago

this is such a biased media post is laughable things go wrong blame a republican but look who's sitting in the White House calling all these issues and causing all the distrust in the election s and the boarding process is Democrats 100% once again when you're losing blame somebody else no your body and all these Democrats on this and the distrust in our morning system and what's wrong with America today VOTE RED

Orlando Weekly

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeals decision requiring him to share records of migrant flight stunt

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is appealing a circuit-court order that required it to provide records about a controversial decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Administration attorneys filed a notice Monday that is a first step in asking the 1st District Court of Appeal to review the order by Leon County Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh, according to documents posted Tuesday on a court docket.
Orlando Weekly

USF asks Supreme Court to hear Florida case about college fees during COVID-19 shutdown

Arguing that the case is of “great public importance,” the University of South Florida on Monday urged the state Supreme Court to take up a dispute about fees collected from students for services that were not provided because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys filed an initial brief at the Supreme Court after the 2nd District Court of Appeal this year refused to dismiss a potential class-action lawsuit alleging that the university breached a contract with student ValerieMarie Moore and improperly kept fees. Similar lawsuits have been filed against colleges and universities in Florida and across the country after campuses were shut down in 2020. Monday’s brief contends that Moore did not identify an “express, written contract obligating petitioner (the university) to provide her with specific on-campus services.” It also cited a ruling by the 3rd District Court of Appeal that dismissed a similar case involving Miami Dade College. “This is not the only case arising from a Florida public university’s alleged failure to provide on-campus services during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will not be the last,” USF attorneys wrote.
Orlando Weekly

Lawmakers, DeSantis admin members can be questioned in lawsuit against Florida redistricting

A Leon County circuit judge has ruled that key state lawmakers and a top aide to Gov. Ron DeSantis can be questioned about a controversial congressional redistricting plan that passed in April. Judge J. Lee Marsh, in two rulings dated Thursday, cleared the way for depositions of six lawmakers, five current and former legislative staff members and J. Alex Kelly, a deputy chief of staff to DeSantis. He also ordered the DeSantis administration to provide documents sought by plaintiffs challenging the redistricting plan, though he will privately review the documents to determine whether they should be shielded.
Orlando Weekly

Florida Republicans, Democrats neck and neck in early voting

With about 1.94 million ballots cast in the Nov. 8 election, registered Democrats and Republicans were almost evenly divided as of Thursday morning. Registered Democrats had cast 786,425 ballots by mail or at early voting sites, while Republicans had cast 784,653, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website. Democrats held an advantage in mail-in ballots, while Republicans led at early voting sites. Meanwhile, unaffiliated voters had cast 342,045 ballots, and third-party voters had cast 26,882.
Orlando Weekly

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records

A Leon County circuit judge Tuesday ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration did not comply with the state’s public-records law after an open-government group sought records about a controversial decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Judge J. Lee Marsh gave the administration 20 days to provide records sought by the Florida Center for Government Accountability. Marsh pointed, at least in part, to requested phone or text logs that could provide information about communications by DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier about the flights.
Orlando Weekly

Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist spar in lone debate before Florida gubernatorial election

With Florida’s gubernatorial race entering its final two weeks, education, immigration, property insurance, abortion and the economy took center stage Monday as Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist faced off in the only debate of their campaign. DeSantis tried to make the debate a referendum on his first-term performance, claiming victories on how he’s handled the economy, education, COVID-19 and, lately, the response to Hurricane Ian.
Orlando Weekly

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian

More than 700,000 Florida households have applied for individual federal assistance after Hurricane Ian and another 130,000 are expected to apply, a Federal Emergency Management Agency official said Wednesday. Also, the agency said it would provide temporary housing to people affected by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties. “We want to keep everybody local,” Federal Coordinating Officer Tom McCool said during a news conference in Fort Myers.“We want to keep you in your communities, where you go to church, whatever house of worship, where the kids go to school and where you’re comfortable.” Meanwhile, FEMA said it approved a separate request from Florida to help speed up the removal of debris on private and commercial properties through use of satellite imagery and other technology. During the news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that after Hurricane Michael hit Northwest Florida in 2018, it took more than 20 months to address debris removal from private and commercial properties in some areas.
Orlando Weekly

Judge weighs shielding lawmakers, DeSantis administration from testifying in redistricting lawsuit

A Leon County circuit judge Thursday heard arguments in disputes about whether state lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration should be shielded from providing testimony and information to groups challenging a congressional redistricting plan. Judge J. Lee Marsh did not immediately rule after asking numerous questions of attorneys for the Senate, the House, the DeSantis administration and the plaintiffs challenging the constitutionality of the plan.
Orlando Weekly

Florida's insured losses from Hurricane Ian near the $7 billion mark

With claims continuing to climb each day, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian are nearing $7 billion. Data posted online Friday by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation showed estimated insured losses at $6,886,280,085. That number is expected to increase as damage continues to be assessed. The data also showed that 569,209 claims had been reported as of Friday, up from 564,399 claims on Thursday and 553,242 on Wednesday. Of Friday’s total, 397,823 claims involved residential property, while other claims involved such things as commercial property and auto damage. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28 in Lee and Charlotte counties before crossing the state.
Orlando Weekly

FDOT, contractor face lawsuit over Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flight stunt

An open-government group has filed a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Transportation and a state contractor, alleging they did not comply with public-records requests stemming from controversial flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed the lawsuit Saturday in Leon County circuit court. The nonprofit group also filed a separate lawsuit last week against Gov. Ron DeSantis and the governor’s office seeking to force the release of records.
Orlando Weekly

Val Demings, Marco Rubio spar over abortion, voting rights in lone Senate race debate

Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and his Democratic challenger, Congresswoman Val Demings, quickly got combative Tuesday as they sought to sway remaining undecided voters in their only head-to-head meeting ahead of the Nov. 8 election for a seat the GOP must retain if it wants to take control of the U.S. Senate. In what appears to be the most-competitive of Florida’s statewide races, Rubio and Demings offered contrasting views on the economy, abortion, international affairs, voting rights, immigration and gun regulations during an hour-long debate at Palm Beach State College’s Duncan Theatre.
Orlando Weekly

Florida Department of Education adopts rules to suspend licensing of teachers who run afoul 'Don't Say Gay' law

County school boards and charter schools will have to follow new requirements for notifying parents about policies involving access to bathrooms and locker rooms, under a rule approved unanimously Wednesday by the State Board of Education. During an at-times heated meeting, the state board also signed off on a separate rule that could lead to teachers losing their licenses for violating two controversial new laws.
Orlando Weekly

Florida Supreme Court case determining whether cops can be protected as victims when they shoot someone set for December

The Florida Supreme Court on Monday scheduled arguments Dec. 7 in a high-profile case about a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law.” The voter-approved Marsy’s Law amendment included a series of protections for crime victims. The 1st District Court of Appeal last year sided with two Tallahassee police officers who invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened. The officers argued they were victims in the incidents. The city of Tallahassee appealed to the Supreme Court and has been joined by news organizations that say the officers’ names should be released.
Orlando Weekly

Kaleigh Baker says goodbye to Florida on Friday with Lil Indies farewell show

It sure feels like the end of an era as Kaleigh Baker is set to play her last show in Orlando for the foreseeable future this Friday. Kaleigh Baker plays her musical home of Lil Indies — where she hosted many a residency over the years — later this week as part of a longer goodbye lap around Florida that includes dates in St. Petersburg, Bonnet Springs and New Smyrna Beach. "I'll be seeing you, Dear Florida. Thank you. I love you.
