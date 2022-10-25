Why do climate activists throw food at paintings?

Climate protesters of Last Generation after throwing mashed potatoes at the Claude Monet painting “Les Meules” at Potsdam’s Barberini Museum on Sunday Oct. 24, 2022, to protest fossil fuel extraction. | Last Generation via Associated Press

Tomato soup on a Van Gogh , cake on the “ Mona Lisa ” and mashed potatoes on a Monet — the protest of choice for some climate activists seems to be throwing food on fine art.

Why would they do this?

The activists associated with Just Stop Oil recently threw Heinz tomato soup on Van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” and explained that they were protesting this way to make the point that climate change should matter to people more than art.

According to CNBC , the protesters glued themselves to the wall and said, “What is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food? Worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people? The cost of living crisis is part of the cost of oil crisis, fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families. They can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup.”

The New York Times reported that after climate activists threw mashed potatoes on Monet’s painting “Grainstacks” on Sunday, they glued themselves to the wall and one of them said that Germany was in a “climate catastrophe” and people cared more about art than the climate.

Last Generation , an organization supported by those climate activists, said the activists were trying to convey that climate change can cause deadly weather changes, which impact people’s lives.