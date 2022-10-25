ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freaks and Geeks' Becky Ann Baker to join Ted Lasso for season three as Jason Sudeikis' mother

By Deirdre Simonds, Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Becky Ann Baker is set to join the cast of the Emmy award-winning series Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, according to Above the Line.

The 69-year-old actress, best known for starring as Jean Weir on Freaks and Geeks (1999–2000) and Loreen Horvath on Girls (2012 to 2017), will portray Jason Sudeikis' mom in the forthcoming third season.

The third season will be the last for the Apple TV+ series, which focuses on the journey of American football coach Ted as he is hired to manage a British team.

Playing mom: Becky Ann Baker is set to join the cast of the Emmy award-winning series Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, according to Above the Line

Speaking previously to Discussing Film, Nick Mohammed, who plays football coach Nate Shelley in the series, said he's unsure if the show will continue beyond the next season or not.

He explained: 'I don't know, that's the honest answer, not trying to be teasing, I don't know whether it's the end or not.'

'They had those three seasons mapped out for the whole show so I can see the appeal from a creative point of view of quitting while you're ahead in telling this three-part story,' continued Nick.

Hit series: The 69-year-old actress, best known for starring as Jean Weir on Freaks and Geeks (1999–2000) and Loreen Horvath on Girls (2012 to 2017), will portray Jason Sudeikis' mom in the forthcoming third season

Over the summer, however, Roy Kent, confirmed in an interview with The Sunday Times that Ted Lasso would be ending after the highly-anticipated Season 3.

'We are writing it like that. It was planned as three [seasons],' Goldstein said, before joking, 'Spoiler alert — everyone dies.'

The show has one of the most unorthodox origin stories, with star Sudeikis first portraying Lasso in a series of commercials for NBC Sports, promoting their coverage of the Premier League in 2013.

Final season: The third season will be the last for the Apple TV+ series, which focuses on the journey of American football coach Ted as he is hired to manage a British team
Beloved show: Lawrence, creator of hit shows like Scrubs and Cougar Town, was brought in to help develop the show in 2017 and the show was picked up by Apple TV Plus in 2019

Lawrence, creator of hit shows like Scrubs and Cougar Town, was brought in to help develop the show in 2017 and the show was picked up by Apple TV Plus in 2019.

The show earned critical acclaim upon its debut in the summer of 2020, following Sudeikis' title character as he's brought over as an American college football coach to coach the Premiere League team AFC Richmond... despite having no experience coaching soccer.

Despite his lack of experience (and success), his positive mentality wins ultimately wins over the hearts of the fans, his players and team owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham).

