Carousel Comes To An End For Popular Maryland Clothing Store Closing After 45 Years

They say that every great ride must come to an end.

A popular clothing store in Maryland announced that it will be permanently shuttering its doors after 45 years of serving its Charles County community.

Citing supply chain issues, the owners of Carousel Clothing on Festival Way in Waldorf announced that it will be closing later this fall after being founded by Marilyn Hancock in 1977 in Southern Maryland.

“It’s been an honor to provide outfits for the biggest moments of your lives - baptisms, weddings, pageants, and many more memorable events,” the owners said. “We've cherished the chance to outfit your children in their school uniforms.”

No official date for the closure has been announced.

Moving forward, Carousel Clothing will be open between noon and 7 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The store will be closed on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

“Unfortunately, supply chain issues have been detrimental to our business,” they said. “However, we are smiling thinking about all that Carousel Clothing has brought into our lives.

“Our greatest treasures are the friends and relationships we’ve gained by opening our doors to the Southern Maryland community.”

Since the announcement of Carousel Clothing's closure, there has been an outpouring of support and well-wishes from members of the community on social media, which owner Lisa Case described as "OVERWHELMING."

Bishop McNamara High School Grace Lutheran Church La Plata Grace Christian Academy of Maryland Archbishop Neale School... Posted by The Carousel Clothing, Inc. on Monday, October 17, 2022

More information about the official closure and inventory remaining at the store is expected to be announced in the future.