THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
Indoor Vs. Outdoor Weed: Which Type Of Cannabis Gives You A Better High?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Both outdoor and indoor marijuana are capable of producing the best weed in the land. But which gives you the best high?. Cannabis options these days are more bountiful than ever before. It seems there is...
A margarine brand is going back to its old recipe after customers revolted, calling the new formula with less vegetable oil 'disgusting'
Consumer advocates are touting Smart Balance's formula change as an example of "skimpflation," substituting cheaper ingredients without alerting customers.
Wanna Grow Weed At Home? This Intensive Course Could Help You Get Great Results
The Minority Cannabis Academy (MCA), a New Jersey-based non-profit educational institution, and My First Plant, Powered by Cannabis Hub, a subsidiary of the Cleveland School of Cannabis, have teamed up to create the “Seed at the Table Initiative” as part of the My First Plant home cultivation program.
Benzinga
The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio
The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.
This Acid Found In Cannabis Is 'Much More Potent Than Cannabinoids,' Says 'Father Of Cannabis Research' Dr. Raphael Mechoulam
Professor Raphael Mechoulam, also known as the “father of cannabis research,” revealed his latest discovery, cannabidiolic acid methyl ester (EPM301), in 2020. The introduction of this new, patented compound (synthetic, fully stable acid-based cannabinoid molecules) caused a wave of excitement around the future of medicinal cannabis. The compound...
Cannabis Straight to Your Door, For A Price
Uber (UBER) is betting that pot smokers will be willing to pay more for their weed in order to have it delivered to their door and they are partnering with Leafly to do so. Starting Monday, cannabis connoisseurs in Toronto aged 19 and over will be able to use Uber Eats to deliver the goods right to their door.
Is Keeping Marijuana Illegal Putting People's Health At Risk?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. With marijuana still listed as a Schedule 1 drug, it simply is not possible to treat marijuana the same as other plants that are consumed by American citizens. Some argue that marijuana is far less toxic...
83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
Faraday Future Announces Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Funding Progress
GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. Ms. Han replaces Becky Roof, who served as interim Chief Financial Officer until October 12, 2022, and is assisting the Company to ensure an orderly transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006161/en/ Faraday Future today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
From Non-Alcoholic Cannabis Beverage To Advent Calendar Pre-Rolls, Entourage Launches A Slew Of New Cannabis Products
Entourage Health Corp. ENTG ETRGF (FSE:4WE), expanded its brand portfolio, releasing its most extensive suite of new products into the Canadian market to date. The company's Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis adult-use line-up of new premium products and limited-edition offerings kicks off in Ontario, with expansion into Alberta, British Columbia, and the rest of Canada throughout November 2022.
New Study Warns Lead, Mercury, & Other Contaminants Prevalent In Mislabeled CBD Products
Various heavy contaminants are commonly present in CBD products, according to a soon-to-be-published paper that analyzed more than 500 products. The study also confirmed a common problem with these products – mislabeling. “Low-level contamination of edible CBD products with heavy metals and phthalates (additives for plastics) is pervasive,” according...
SXSW Will Include Marijuana & Psychedelics Panels In Its 2023 Edition, Here's The Scoop
South by Southwest (SXSW), which brings together film, media, music and a variety of conferences has run uninterrupted, including online during the pandemic, since 1987. The upcoming 2023 edition will take place during the week of March 10-17 and host as many as 25 tracks across a variety of formats including keynotes, featured speakers, panels, workshops, podcasts and more.
thepennyhoarder.com
Have a Year of Work Experience? Verisk is Hiring a Customer Service Rep
Verisk, an insurance risk company, is hiring a customer service representative to work remotely full time. Your responsibilities will include maintaining excellent customer relationships, coordinating with product and implementation teams to help customers, and conducting research for sales and marketing-related activities. You must have at least one year of customer...
Benzinga
PQE Group Launches GQC To Support Medical Cannabis
PQE Group, an international life sciences consulting company, launched Glocal Quality Cannabis, a start-up to support pharmaceutical companies in every aspect of medical cannabis development and distribution. Engineering, GxP quality compliance, regulatory affairs, medical-scientific advisory, clinical studies and a GQC academy: these are the primary services that GQC will make...
Israeli Company Clones Cannabis Cells As 'Wellness And Sustainability' Solution
Israel has long dominated the cannabis industry in terms of innovative research and an emerging market. Now, Rehovot-based BioHarvest Sciences is cloning hemp cells to grow them into powdered biomass containing the active compounds of cannabis that can be dialed up to 12 times the potency simply by changing the environment inside a bioreactor.
Greenlane Products Reaching Puerto Rico Via Partnership With GreenDirect
Cannabis company Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN has entered into a three-year distribution agreement with GreenDirect, LLC to distribute its proprietary portfolio of owned brands in Puerto Rico. Under the terms of the agreement, Greenlane has granted GreenDirect: (a) the exclusive right to promote, market, distribute, and sell the Greenlane Brands...
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
Philips CEO Roy Jakobs announced the Amsterdam-based medical equipment company will cut 4,000 jobs in the United States and Netherlands "immediately" following last year's massive recall of sleep apnea devices.
