Charts show US flu season is off to a terrible start, with kids across the South already spiking 100-degree fevers

By Hilary Brueck
 3 days ago
Lots of kids are running fevers right now. Marharyta Marko/Getty Images
  • US flu season is off to an early start.
  • Thermometers across the country are spiking temperatures higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Children's ER doctors also say the majority of their cases right now are viral illnesses.

