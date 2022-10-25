NOPD arrests suspect in video shooting

New Orleans Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman believed to be in a viral video of firing a gun from car traveling on the Pontchartrain Expressway near the Loyola Ave. exit.

India Fazande surrendered to police Monday.

Cops are still searching for 20-year-old Erica Nettles in connection with the same incident.

Fazande faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Anyone with information about the incident or Nettles' whereabouts is asked to call NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at (877) 903-7867 (STOP).

Callers to Crimestoppers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a cash reward.