NOPD arrests suspect in video shooting

By Chris Miller
 4 days ago

New Orleans Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman believed to be in a viral video of firing a gun from car traveling on the Pontchartrain Expressway near the Loyola Ave. exit.

India Fazande surrendered to police Monday.

Cops are still searching for 20-year-old Erica Nettles in connection with the same incident.

Fazande faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Anyone with information about the incident or Nettles' whereabouts is asked to call NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at (877) 903-7867 (STOP).

Callers to Crimestoppers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments / 27

Nunya UR Bizzness
3d ago

Find out which weapon it was. Run ballistics on it. Will be interesting to see if it matches up with any of the Highway shootings or unknown suspect murders

Reply(1)
13
The T
3d ago

Don't have the sense they were born with, just wreckless!!! Give them jail time(no months, give them years) to understand the consequences of their actions

Reply
7
Da Silent Few
3d ago

These type of people don’t belong on our streets this insane behavior. I hope they get 25 to life.

Reply(4)
13
