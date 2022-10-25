Investment Property In The Works for Couple After $100,000 Lottery Win

Home Purchase Photo Credit: Image by Jens Neumann from Pixabay

A pair of players are one step closer to buying an investment property after winning $100,000 in the Maryland Lottery in two lucky drawings, Maryland Lottery Officials state.

The Western Baltimore County duo got their wins on two Pick 5 $1 straight bet quick-pick tickets they purchased two days apart, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The Nigeria natives but now U.S. citizens are planning to purchase an investment property in Nigeria to keep close to their roots.

"God bless America!", one of the lucky winners said.

The first winning ticket was purchased on Sunday, Oct. 16 and the second winning ticket was bought on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Before cashing in on a property, the pair plans to take their children out for a lobster dinner and maybe try their luck at the Lottery again.

The winning tickets were purchased at two different locations. Each retailer picks up a bonus from the Lottery of $500, equal to 1% of the prize. The Oct. 16 ticket was sold at Dollar Buys, 6901 Security Boulevard in Woodlawn; the Oct. 18 winning ticket was sold at Rolling Road Exxon, 7415 Windsor Mill Road, Windsor Mill.

