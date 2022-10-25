Residents of Virginia have only five days left to file their necessary paperwork if they want to collect a tax rebate of up to $500. To cash in on the rebate, Virginians must file their 2021 taxes by Nov. 1. Rebates will be doled out based on each filer's financial situation and entail payments of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO