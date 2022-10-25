Read full article on original website
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets following quarterfinals
The first day of the 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is behind us. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the updated seeds, matchups and brackets following the first day of action of the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament. The rest of the quarterfinals are set to be played on Saturday.
Football: Wood-Ridge earns historic win over Shabazz in North Jersey 2, Group 1 playoffs
Antonio Loyola’s 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter capped off top-seeded Wood-Ridge’s first-ever state playoffs victory 44-28 over eighth-seeded Shabazz in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Wood-Ridge. “We played poorly but a win is a win,” Wood-Ridge head coach Joe...
Football: Weequahic defeats Hasbrouck Heights in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinals
It was a big day for Rashawn Marshall as he had 16 carries for 206 yards to lead second-seeded Weequahic over seventh-seeded Hasbrouck Heights 24-14 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Newark. Despite falling behind 14-10, Weequahic (8-1) scored 14 unanswered...
Football: Brayden Nolan leads Newton over Becton to open North 2, Group 2 run
Brayden Nolan scored three touchdowns and gained 202 yards on 12 carries as second-seeded Newton cruised to a 49-0 victory over seventh-seeded Becton in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in Newton. Newton (9-0) will host third-seeded Glen Rock in the semifinal...
NJSIAA Girls Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 1, First Round
Chalk held at the top of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 girls soccer bracket in opening round action on Wednesday afternoon. The top five seeds in the section all won comfortably, and ninth-seeded Pitman went on the road to Pennsville and used a second-half goal to advance. Here is...
N.J. high school investigating allegations of ‘racist and dehumanizing heckling’ at girls soccer game
Hunterdon Central is temporarily limiting spectatorship at its home athletic events while it investigates allegations of “racist and dehumanizing heckling,” according to a letter sent to parents by Hunterdon Central superintendent Jeffrey Moore. That announcement comes after alleged incidents at the girls soccer game on Wednesday.
Football: No. 14 Ramapo takes care of Woodbridge at home in first round of N1G4 playoffs
Second-seeded Ramapo took down seventh-seeded Woodbridge, 49-19, in the opening round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 playoffs on Friday night in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (7-2) led 20-7 at halftime and now advances to play third-seeded Ridge in the semifinals next weekend. Ridge won big over...
Football: Waldwick runs over Cresskill in North 1, Group 1 opener
Gregory Gruzdis Jr. and Bryce Hamilton ran for two touchdowns apiece as third-seeded Waldwick won, 51-31, over sixth-seeded Cresskill in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 state playoffs in Waldwick. Waldwick (7-2) will face second-seeded Mountain Lakes in the semifinal round next Friday.
No. 5 Red Bank Catholic scores 57 in victory over Curtis (NY) - HS football recap
Red Bank Catholic, the No. 5-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied from a five-point deficit to emphatically beat Curtis (NY), 57-36, in Red Bank. A Jekyll and Hyde performance saw a tight first half open up into a scoring-rout, seeing Red Bank Catholic (8-1) score 26 second half points, which included five of their six total rushing touchdowns.
Football: No. 7 Delsea notches win against Deptford in SJG3 first round
Top-seeded Delsea, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated eighth-seeded Deptford, 48-13, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 3 playoffs in Franklinville. With the win, Delsea (9-0) faces fifth-seeded Camden Eastside in the semifinals next Friday at 7 p.m. Delsea led Deptford at halftime,...
Football: Irvington brushes off early deficit to down Sayreville in N1G4 first round
It looked like an upset might be brewing at the onset of the game. But that thought was quickly erased as top-seeded Irvington defeated eighth-seeded Sayreville, 38-7, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 playoffs in Irvington. The Knights (8-2) next hosts fourth-seeded...
Field Hockey: No. 1 Camden Catholic edges No. 2 West Essex in OT thriller
NOTE: This story will be updated later. Knowing it was going to be idle for a week before its quest for a state title begins, Saturday was just what Camden Catholic needed. The Irish weren’t as focused with the result as they were just putting together a solid team game in what will be its last taste of game action in a week.
Football: Ford scores 4 TDs as No. 6 Toms River North rolls past Old Bridge in SJG5 opener
Micah Ford filled out the stat sheet again by scoring four touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 Toms River North took a 49-7 victory over eighth-seeded Old Bridge in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 playoffs in Toms River. The...
Shore tops Manville in South, Group 1 football quarterfinals (PHOTOS)
Fifth-seeded Shore built a 17-point lead in the first half and then hold on to beat fifth-seeded Manville, 23-16, in the opening round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics playoffs in Manville. Shore (6-3) advances to next week’s semifinals to meet the winner of Saturday’s game between top-seeded Woodbury and eighth-seeded Penns...
WATCH: N.J. HS Referee moves ball & chains during controversial measurement in viral video
Nearly 24 hours after witnessing a sequence of events he had never seen before, Dan Russo still had a hard time wrapping his head around it. The Vineland football coach couldn’t understand what had occurred in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s South Group 5 NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament first-round matchup against visiting Eastern.
Minicucci shines as No. 1 Don Bosco Prep holds off DePaul - Football recap
Nicholas Minicuccui threw touchdowns to three different receivers and also ran for a score to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 28-25 victory over DePaul at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey. Minicucci, a senior committed to Delaware, opened the scoring when he kept the...
Football: Ridge powers past Roxbury to advance in North 1, Group 4
If there is such a thing as a first impression in the second season of high school football, Ridge put on quite a display on Friday night. Relentless on offense – pushed by an offensive line relatively smaller in stature but clinic-level in their execution, along with Will Deady, a workhorse back that hits the hole with speed – the Red Devils look ready to go on a big run in November.
Football: No. 15 Caldwell shuts down High Point in North 2, Group 2
Harry Boland brought three touchdowns while Luke Kurzum added three more as top-seeded Caldwell defeated eighth-seeded High Point, 41-0, in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in West Caldwell. Caldwell (9-0) will host fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinal round next Friday. Caldwell...
Boys soccer: State tournament results, links and featured coverage for Saturday, Oct. 29
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan and Lauren Knego...
Football: Ruffin’s 5 TDs helps Camden cruise past Nottingham and into CJG3 semis
Camden, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, has churned out plenty of talent over the years. It looks as though the next big name is emerging. Sophomore Deante Ruffin accounted for five touchdowns as second-seeded Camden cruised to a 41-0 victory over seventh-seeded Nottingham in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs.
