NJSIAA Girls Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 1, First Round

Chalk held at the top of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 girls soccer bracket in opening round action on Wednesday afternoon. The top five seeds in the section all won comfortably, and ninth-seeded Pitman went on the road to Pennsville and used a second-half goal to advance. Here is...
Football: Waldwick runs over Cresskill in North 1, Group 1 opener

Gregory Gruzdis Jr. and Bryce Hamilton ran for two touchdowns apiece as third-seeded Waldwick won, 51-31, over sixth-seeded Cresskill in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 state playoffs in Waldwick. Waldwick (7-2) will face second-seeded Mountain Lakes in the semifinal round next Friday.
WALDWICK, NJ
Shore tops Manville in South, Group 1 football quarterfinals (PHOTOS)

Fifth-seeded Shore built a 17-point lead in the first half and then hold on to beat fifth-seeded Manville, 23-16, in the opening round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics playoffs in Manville. Shore (6-3) advances to next week’s semifinals to meet the winner of Saturday’s game between top-seeded Woodbury and eighth-seeded Penns...
MANVILLE, NJ
Football: Ridge powers past Roxbury to advance in North 1, Group 4

If there is such a thing as a first impression in the second season of high school football, Ridge put on quite a display on Friday night. Relentless on offense – pushed by an offensive line relatively smaller in stature but clinic-level in their execution, along with Will Deady, a workhorse back that hits the hole with speed – the Red Devils look ready to go on a big run in November.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Football: No. 15 Caldwell shuts down High Point in North 2, Group 2

Harry Boland brought three touchdowns while Luke Kurzum added three more as top-seeded Caldwell defeated eighth-seeded High Point, 41-0, in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in West Caldwell. Caldwell (9-0) will host fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinal round next Friday. Caldwell...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
