Read full article on original website
Related
bleedingheartland.com
Where things stand with Iowa's 2022 early voting numbers
What's going on with early voting in Iowa after new Republican-backed laws restricted the practice in many ways?. Overall numbers are way down compared to the same point in the previous two midterm election cycles, and Iowa Republicans are further below their early voting benchmark than are Democrats. This post...
Iowa Poll: Iowans Still Support Being First In The Nation, But Support Is Down
(Undated) The latest Iowa Poll shows most Iowans still support the state’s caucuses being first in the nation, but there’s less support than usual. The Des Moines Register says 53 percent of Iowans say it would be best for Iowa to stay first in the nation. Twenty-six percent say it should be another state and 21 percent say they don’t know. Nearly 70 percent of people polled back in February said they thought Iowa should continue going first. The poll has a margin of error of three-and-a-half percent.
KCRG.com
Several Iowa sheriff’s endorse proposed gun rights amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Iowans will vote on it in the midterms on Nov. 8. The proposed amendment says, “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” and any restrictions shall be subject to “strict scrutiny.”
KCCI.com
Iowa woman believes she was misled by Catholic newspaper
DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper delivered to Marsha Mazour on Wednesday has her hot under the collar. "It said Iowa Catholic Tribune, "said Mazour, who says she feels misled. She initially thought it was from, or at least connected to, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. After reading...
Hurry, Iowa Could Owe You Some Serious Money
It's almost Halloween, but I can assure you this is a treat and is not a trick. The state of Iowa just might have property or even cash with YOUR name on it. Let me explain before you go make a down payment on a hot new pickup truck (though, red IS your color, by the way...)
bleedingheartland.com
The Republican Party of Iowa owes me an apology
Penny Vossler is the Democratic candidate in Iowa House district 48. What were you thinking? I received a mailer last week calling me "too liberal" (which is not quite the insult you think it is) and containing ridiculous lies – the same lies being told about many Democrat candidates across the nation – and vague statements with no details.
kscj.com
IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS
THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY. A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES. THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM...
Republicans dominate Iowa Youth Straw Poll
The purpose of the poll is to serve as a learning activity to engage young people in civics discussions.
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
KIMT
Reynolds, Grassley top Iowa Youth Straw Poll
DES MOINES, Iowa – If the Iowa Youth Straw Poll is any indication, incumbents will have a good election night in a couple of weeks. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says 16,629 K-12 students from more than 140 schools participated in the straw poll, where students were invited to vote for their preferred candidates in Iowa’s U.S. Senate, U.S. House and gubernatorial races.
Iowans to vote on expanding gun rights in upcoming election
DES MOINES, Iowa — In addition to choosing Iowa’s governor, one of its U.S. senators, and its representatives in the U.S. House on November 8th, voters will be deciding whether to enshrine gun rights into the state’s constitution. Iowans will vote on Amendment One, officially known as “The right to keep and bear arms.” Voters will […]
bleedingheartland.com
The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home
Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
Iowa Youth Straw Poll Favors Incumbents
(Des Moines) Early results for in the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Polls are favoring incumbents. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office says more than 13-thousand students in Iowa K-12 schools cast ballots for U-S House and Senate as well as the governor’s race. As of late yesterday afternoon, Republican incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds leads Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear [[ duh-ZHEER ]] 61- to 30-percent, with Libertarian Rick Stewart getting nine-percent of the youth vote. In Iowa’s U-S Senate race Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley leads Democrat Michael Franken 62- to 38-percent. The Secretary of State’s office says Iowa Youth Straw Poll numbers will updated tomorrow.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa GOP establishment abandons state auditor candidate
When Governor Kim Reynolds made news in May by pleading with supporters to help her get her "own" attorney general and a state auditor who wouldn't scrutinize her actions, Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann defended the appeal. In a written statement, Kaufmann said the governor "should be promoting Republican candidates up and down the ticket," because "Iowans know how worthless our current state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general have been."
KCRG.com
Iowa law requires auditors to assume registrations are true
Iowa ranked second in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking. New sculpture at Jack Trice Stadium honors namesake. When Cyclone fans head to Jack Trice Stadium this weekend for football, they'll have a new piece of art to check out. Report finds numerous unemployment compensation-related errors in Iowa...
KWQC
Secretary of state visits Scott County Wednesday ahead of General Election
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate was in Scott County Wednesday as the auditor’s office conducted public tests on its election equipment ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. Pate said the state has always done well with its election and has kept security a...
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
Watch: Tim Walz, Scott Jensen in final Minnesota governor's debate
Gov. Tim Walz (Courtesy of the MN Governor's Office) and Republican nominee Scott Jensen (Courtesy of Dr. Scott Jensen on Facebook.) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen are set to debate for the third and final time on Friday – just 11 days before the polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses.
Comments / 1