Grants Pass, OR

kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CREDIT CARD INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man Thursday following alleged credit card incidents, from the previous Thursday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 a.m. on October 21st a victim reported that his vehicle had been entered and his wallet was taken from the 2000 block of Del Mar Drive in Green. The victim found out that his credit card was used at two businesses. A deputy obtained video footage of the suspect from one business however the suspects face was covered.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Medford Police release identity of armed suspect arrested Thursday

MEDFORD — The Medford Police Department released the identity of the armed individual arrested yesterday after he eluded police and barricaded himself in a Medford warehouse. The suspect in Thursday’s armed barricade incident has been identified as 37-year-old Daniel Ryan Tiger. Tiger is currently being lodged in the...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO JAILED FOLLOWING PAROLE OFFICER VISIT

Two people were jailed following a parole officer visit on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:15 p.m. the 56-year old man was contacted for a home visit in the 500 block of Southeast Stephens Street. The parole officer allegedly located methamphetamine in the man’s possession. Officers recognized the woman that was in his room and found that she had a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody, with bail set at $12,500.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION

Winston Police jailed a man following a DUII investigation on Wednesday. Information from WPD said the 48-year old was contacted during a routine traffic stop which led to the investigation. The driver was cited for DUII, a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended and for a parole violation. He was...
WINSTON, OR
KTVL

Medford Police confirm armed suspect now in custody

MEDFORD — Updated 4:39 p.m.:. News10 had confirmed that the armed suspect is now in custody. The Medford Police Department said he came out of the warehouse lobby doors. Crisis negotiators are currently communicating with an armed suspect who is inside a warehouse in the industrial complex on Brian Way and Lars Way.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING TWO ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENTS

A Roseburg woman was jailed Wednesday following two alleged menacing incidents. A Roseburg Police report said officers received calls from two separate men stating their ex-girlfriend, Talea Rockholt pulled a knife on them on the same day. The incidents allegedly took place in two separate locations. Rockholt, age 30, was...
kqennewsradio.com

MISSING COUPLE LOCATED BY SEARCH AND RESCUE

Two people the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for, were located Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said 81-year old Charles Waller and his wife, 79-year old Kathleen Waller were found by Douglas County Search and Rescue. O’Dell said the couple were camping at a recreation site near Glendale. It was an area that did not have cellular phone service. The Waller’s were safe and did not require any further assistance.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AFTER INCIDENT AT BUSINESS

A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police following an incident at a business on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 2:00 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Northeast Stephens Street where a caller said a man was yelling at employees. Officers spoke to the suspect and learned he had two warrants for his arrest. The 43-year old was taken into custody without incident.
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

Man sentenced for defrauding elderly Roseburg man of $1 million

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A 43-year-old man was sentenced Friday for his role in defrauding an elderly Roseburg man of $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Thomas Gerard Mautone, a former New Jersey resident, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and...
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28

On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THREE JAILED FOR BURGLARY, TRESPASS AND THEFT INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed three people following a reported burglary Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Upper Cow Creek Road in the Azalea area. A DCSO report said the person who contacted dispatch indicated that they were the manager of the property, which had...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT

A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
CANYONVILLE, OR
KVAL

Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale

UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

