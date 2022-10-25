ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carscoops

A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million

Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
TheStreet

Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers

Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
TheStreet

Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)

Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
CAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023

The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
TENNESSEE STATE
Carscoops

Florida Honda Dealer Gave A $9,400 Discount On A 2023 Civic Followed By A $10,000 Markup And $3,000 Fee

We’ve told you about a number of audacious dealer markups and add-on fees in the past. The power of the internet allows the common person to rise up and call out dealers for such greedy practices. And that’s exactly what’s going on right now over on Reddit where one user is trying to wrap their head around a convoluted, roughly $3.6k markup – and that’s not including any suspicious and totally arbitrary dealer fees worth a few thousand dollars extra, listed on an everyday Honda Civic hatchback that has a $26,240 MSRP.
TAMPA, FL
TheStreet

Ford Pulls the Plug on a Longtime Model to Focus on the Future

In 1976, while the Concorde was taking to the sky, the Ford (F) rolled out a supermini car as its answer to providing an economy car to battle rising fuel prices. America marked its bicentennial in 1976, while "Rocky" hit the movie screens and two guys name Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak formed a company called Apple (AAPL) .
TheStreet

Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
Top Speed

Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options

The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
