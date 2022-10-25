Read full article on original website
I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
Carscoops
A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million
Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers
Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
rsvplive.ie
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
electrek.co
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Carscoops
Florida Honda Dealer Gave A $9,400 Discount On A 2023 Civic Followed By A $10,000 Markup And $3,000 Fee
We’ve told you about a number of audacious dealer markups and add-on fees in the past. The power of the internet allows the common person to rise up and call out dealers for such greedy practices. And that’s exactly what’s going on right now over on Reddit where one user is trying to wrap their head around a convoluted, roughly $3.6k markup – and that’s not including any suspicious and totally arbitrary dealer fees worth a few thousand dollars extra, listed on an everyday Honda Civic hatchback that has a $26,240 MSRP.
Newswest9.com
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Pulls the Plug on a Longtime Model to Focus on the Future
In 1976, while the Concorde was taking to the sky, the Ford (F) rolled out a supermini car as its answer to providing an economy car to battle rising fuel prices. America marked its bicentennial in 1976, while "Rocky" hit the movie screens and two guys name Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak formed a company called Apple (AAPL) .
2023 Ford Edge Range Gets Big Discounts Before The Compact Crossover Is Discontinued
The Ford Edge is being handed a fairly generous discount for the remainder of the year and the first three months of 2023. Discounts vary based on the region, but some deals include a $3,000 cash bonus bundled with a low APR for financing. In New York and Detroit, Ford...
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months
U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
Top Speed
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
CarBuzz.com
