Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
EBR metro council deletes stormwater item from agenda
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council held a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26. regarding the stormwater utility fee debacle as they sort out what remains of the proposal. The metro council voted 12-0 to delete the stormwater item from the agenda. The motion to terminate...
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: A mayor should be responsible and take charge; Sharon Weston Broome didn't
Among the numberless politicians who talk about being bold and visionary, few operate in more exactly the opposite way as Sharon Weston Broome. Careful and cautious, averse to political risk, Broome’s approach has been very successful. It has led her through a long career in the Legislature and then into the mayor-president’s office in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
After stormwater fee debacle, Metro Council could discuss firing East Baton Rouge parish attorney
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will consider removing Parish Attorney Andy Dotson from his post after his office came under scrutiny for statements made about a non-disclosure agreement that last week derailed the city-parish's proposed stormwater fee. Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. submitted an emergency item to be considered at...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Broome untruthful on stormwater utility fee; she needs to go
Since Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, of East Baton Rouge Parish, blatantly lied to her constituents about the stormwater utility fee, I firmly believe she should resign immediately. She has lost all credence in her decision-making abilities. American colonials against their British rulers stated that "taxation without representation is tyranny." Furthermore,...
pelicanpostonline.com
New River dredging project enters Gonzales city limits
The long-awaited dredging of New River, held up for several months by the petulance of School Board candidate James Moore whose rank incompetence cost his company the bid it had initially been awarded, picked up the pace. Boone Services, LLC’s heavy equipment is positioned well into Gonzales’ city limits, progressing from west to east toward the weir behind Walmart that will be replaced by a control structure.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge YMCA considering new facility, 100 apartments for South Foster location
If all goes according to plan, the YMCA of the Capital Area will build a new, 24,000-square-foot fitness center and a 100-unit, four-story apartment complex at its A.C. Lewis facility on South Foster Drive, replacing the existing, aging structure. The YMCA has filed detailed plans with the East Baton Rouge...
Plank Road master plan development advances by addressing lingering environmental concern
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge Planning Commission is uncovering its latest findings surrounding the Plank Road Corridor. This was made possible through a small technical assistance grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. Through the grant from the EPA, 167 properties along a 1.7-mile portion of...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge unemployment lower than statewide average
Baton Rouge’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.2% in September, down from 3.4% the month before and from 3.5% the year before, according to data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The state’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September 2022 was 3.5%. The rate shows a...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for bank robber after heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a bank near the Perkins Rowe shopping center Friday. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. The robber reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
KPLC TV
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Experts at LSU weigh in on impact of historically low Mississippi River
During October, the Mississippi River has seen record low levels from Illinois to Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, the low level has revealed a more than 100-year-old sunken ferry and the underbelly of the USS Kidd. “While this is the time of the year when the river levels are usually low,...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
pelicanpostonline.com
District 5A School Board choice is clear…Vote for John DeFrances
As Early Voting for November 8 elections is set to begin in a few hours we assess the most curious piece of campaign literature of the 2022 local cycle. John DeFrances is the incumbent for School Board District, and his reelection seems a no-brainer. His opponent is not going quietly though and, appearing in mailboxes located in Ascension Parish School District 5 yesterday is…
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools holding fall teacher, paraprofessional job fair
Ascension Parish Public Schools is holding a fall job fair Nov. 10 to fill 24 current teacher openings and 13 paraprofessional openings across the district. Those wishing to secure teaching or teacher support positions for the current year should attend as well as those who will be graduating from teacher preparation programs in December and May.
wbrz.com
Head of EBR school security resigns just months after taking job
BATON ROUGE - Robert McGarner, the retired BRPD deputy chief who was put in charge of security at the East Baton Rouge School System earlier this year, abruptly left the job this month. A spokesperson for the school system said that McGarner submitted his resignation letter on Oct. 14. The...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 20-27
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 20-27: Matherne Johnson, Jr., 64, 1351 Maginnis St, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Possession of Cocaine, Parole Violation, and arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Bryan Cage, 37, 6132 Woodbend Dr, Zachary was charged w/ Hit and Run Driving,...
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week
The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
theadvocate.com
How one Baton Rouge company grew to be a nationwide operator of health care clinics
Since starting in 1999, Baton Rouge-based Premier Health has grown to be nationwide operator of urgent care clinics, treating about 1 million patients annually. The company's model is based on joint-venture partnerships with well-respected local health care systems, such as Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LCMC Health. The company offers a range of services from choosing sites for after hours clinics, to recruiting doctors and staff for the clinics, IT, billing insurance companies and collecting payments from patients. Premier Health will soon have 85 clinics in 13 states stretching from Oregon to Florida. In Louisiana, the company operates 46 urgent care and occupational medicine clinics.
225batonrouge.com
Louisiana could see a construction boom in coming years
Louisiana could experience a boom in construction activity over the next five to six years, says Ken Naquin, CEO of Louisiana Associated General Contractors. While higher interest rates and a potential recession create headwinds, billions in infrastructure and petrochemical spending should keep firms busy at least through 2028, he says.
brproud.com
4 hurt after bus overturns in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services have taken four people to the hospital after a bus overturned in Zachary Friday afternoon. According to Mike Chustz, a spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services, two students and two adults were injured after the bus overturned on Samuels Road and Port Hudson Plains Road. The victims are reported to have minor injuries.
