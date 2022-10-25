Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Your Totals: Rainfall reports across South Central Texas following Friday morning’s storms
It didn’t come at the most convenient of times, but the rain we found in South Central Texas Friday morning was definitely needed!. A cold front sparked up a line of thunderstorms that pushed across the majority of the area and made for a pretty soggy morning commute in San Antonio.
foxsanantonio.com
Strong thunderstorms quickly moving through with cold front
SAN ANTONIO - Cold front arrives in San Antonio between 7am and 9am with showers and storms developing along it. This front will combine with stronger jet stream winds aloft and the upper low to our northwest to dynamically lift the atmosphere and produce a decent scattering of showers or storms moving east through 11am. One or two of these storms could be heavy with strong winds as well, and there's a very isolated tornado risk, especially in our eastern zone counties or south of Bexar County where it'll be a little more unstable in the atmosphere. By early afternoon, bulk of the showers and storms will be moving out of our far eastern zone counties.
San Antonio doppler radar shows severe storms moving into area
Forecast models show a chance for "an isolated tornado or two."
KSAT 12
Rain and storms headed east Friday morning
As of 9 am Friday morning, the main line of rain and storms has pushed through the San Antonio area, and is now moving through our eastern counties. While some of the storms found were strong, most of the activity in our viewing area remained sub-severe, but still produced heavy rainfall, lightning, and some gusty winds for the morning drive.
fox7austin.com
Severe weather possible as warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Big changes from yesterday as the day starts with some rain. It's a rainy and stormy finish to the week with a cold front coming to town. A line of storms is likely this morning then we will get a break by noon. Then a few lingering showers are possible by late afternoon as they rotate around the exiting low-pressure system.
KSAT 12
WATCH LIVE: KSAT Storm Chaser roaming San Antonio area as storms push through South Central Texas
Update: This livestream is over. Watch live as the KSAT Storm Chaser drives around the San Antonio area in search of severe weather. The KSAT team is headed to the Southeast Side of San Antonio. See what they see in the Storm Chaser as they travel. Another round of rain...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town
Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
Dried Up: Hydrologists dig into Jacob’s Well, prepare for explosive Hill Country growth
Texas researchers are taking a closer look at the future of the Trinity Aquifer.
KWTX
Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening
Summer is finally breaking it’s grip across Central Texas and we’re entering into what is traditionally our second rainy season and second severe weather season. As two frontal boundaries pass through Central Texas today and tonight, we’ll have two chances of severe storms today. Be sure to stay weather aware today and be sure to bring an umbrella with you; you’ll need the umbrella for most of the day. A line of storms, which has already produced strong wind gusts north of the Metroplex, is arriving but slowing down some. We haven’t yet seen anything more than gusty rain showers west of I-35 with this line so far, but it’s going to run into a warm and unstable airmass ahead of it. Rain from this line of storms should start near I-35 after 1 PM, but the front continues to slow down and some of the afternoon rain may not actually reach the I-45 corridor. Front number 2 is attached to the upper-level storm system and will again potentially reinvigorate thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours. Front 2 should arrive near I-35 around 9 PM with the storms completely clearing the area before 1 AM Tuesday. If we were to see strong storms with front number 2, they’re most likely near and east of I-35 since storms will likely be a bit more mature by that point.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season for parts of the region
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many areas tonight in Southern New Mexico are expected to experience their first freeze of the season. El Paso and Juarez are expected to stay above freezing tonight. The cold dense air from Monday’s cold front is expected to bring a cold overnight and...
'Very difficult to impossible' travel: Winter weather advisories issued in Colorado
A series of winter weather advisories that went into effect on Tuesday night remain in place through Thursday in a large region of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, with additional advisories set to be activated later in the day on Wednesday. The forecasting service has stated that this wintery weather will likely impact travel, resulting in limited visibility on roads and "very difficult to impossible" travel conditions in heavier hit areas.
PHOTOS: Downed trees across Central Texas after Monday’s severe storms
Damage from severe storms on Monday night could be seen across Central Texas.
fox44news.com
Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Haunted Restaurants, Big Burgers & the Oldest Restaurant in San Antonio
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. 📲 WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes...
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
SAN ANTONIO — For the last several days, neighbors in and around Stone Oak have been trying to solve a mystery. What is the mysterious noise they're hearing late at night? Residents report the weird sounds happening between 10 p.m. and as early as 4:30 a.m. Unable to track...
KTSA
San Antonio Water System: Halloween can be scary for your pipes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Water System wants to remind you that witches, vampires and goblins are not the only scary things to be aware of during Halloween. As the holidays close in, clogged pipes become more and more common simply because of things flushed down toilets that should never go there.
Outbreak of childhood respiratory illness wreaking havoc at San Antonio hospitals
'I can definitely say that most hospital systems right now are full,' one physician said.
KSAT 12
Monarchs are migrating through South Texas right now
SAN ANTONIO – The migrating Monarch is stopping on its trek in San Antonio as we speak. KSAT 12 visited the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas where the Monarchs will soon be swarming their native vegetation by the thousands. When we went the Monarchs hadn’t arrived, as they...
