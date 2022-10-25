ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Car slams into Aldi in Ross Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 3 days ago
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Aldi supermarket was damaged after a car slammed into it Tuesday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the Aldi at 6290 Northway Drive in Ross Township at 1:01 p.m.

Channel 11′s crew at the scene saw a car with damage in the back. There was also damage to the business.

The crash didn’t affect business operations, and people were going in and out of the store as usual.

Man found shot to death in Duquesne The Allegheny County police department is investigating a man being found shot to death in Duquesne.

