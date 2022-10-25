Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album SOUR broke records, and praise for it seemed infinite. Its success went as far as winning Rodrigo three Grammys, an achievement that is nearly unheard of within the music industry. Although SOUR did not win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, she was nominated for it, and she took home awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, having been nominated for seven Grammys in total. Olivia Rodrigo is America’s new sweetheart, breaking records (and hearts) a million at a time while simultaneously being relatable to most Gen Z teenagers.

