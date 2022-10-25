Read full article on original website
Related
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Gilmore Girls' 22 years later
"Gilmore Girls" premiered 22 years ago and launched many of its leading cast members to fame. Stars Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, and Melissa McCarthy all went on to successful acting careers. Milo Ventimiglia and Jared Padalecki have both found success on hit TV shows.
Matthew Perry Says It Was “Difficult” To Work On “Friends” Because Of His Crushes On His Female Costars
Matthew's comments came in an interview as part of his press run for his upcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Holiday Special Film Sets Premiere Date
The previously announced two-hour holiday special film featuring country/pop superstar Dolly Parton has set its debut date. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus join Dolly on the special. Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker and Ana Gasteyer also star. Mary Lane Haskell, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Liam Rauhoff and Steve Summers round out the cast. The film will include a pair of Parton’s iconic songs (“9 to...
Michigan Daily
Don’t waste your time with ‘28 Days Haunted’
With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the time of year for ghosts, witches, ghouls and midterms. Everyone loves a good freaky fall thrill, which is what Netflix attempts to provide in their new show “28 Days Haunted.” Tagged by Netflix as reality television and TV horror, “28 Days Haunted” makes a tragic attempt at combining ghost hunting with the usually lovable reality TV tropes of forced proximity and isolation. The result? The unbelievably corny display that is “28 Days Haunted.”
The Hilarious Spirit Halloween Costume Is Going Strong, And I'm Living For It
The best meme of the year.
Women Are Revealing How They Realized Their Romantic Partners Actually Love Them, And It’s Inspiring Me To Do Better In My Future Relationships
"He wasn’t a 'grand gestures' guy — he showed his love through everyday actions that were smaller, and meaningful."
Michigan Daily
‘Black Adam’ fulfills promises of fun and fast, falls short of all other targets
Editor’s Note: A Daily staffer is affiliated with Warner Bros., but they were not involved in the creation, production or publication of this piece. Leading up to its release, “Black Adam” was marketed as a classic superhero epic with a twist. While “Black Adam” has some heart, well-placed humor and flashy action sequences, it makes for a puzzling and chaotic viewing experience.
Michigan Daily
Olivia Rodrigo: A pressured teenager or a marketing genius?
Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album SOUR broke records, and praise for it seemed infinite. Its success went as far as winning Rodrigo three Grammys, an achievement that is nearly unheard of within the music industry. Although SOUR did not win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, she was nominated for it, and she took home awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, having been nominated for seven Grammys in total. Olivia Rodrigo is America’s new sweetheart, breaking records (and hearts) a million at a time while simultaneously being relatable to most Gen Z teenagers.
Comments / 0