Reckless driver in custody after pursuit and forcible stop
EUGENE, Ore. — A man was taken into custody on Thursday near Hwy 126 for reckless driving and leading police on a pursuit and a forcible stop. Eugene Police said, shortly after 1:00 p.m. on October 27th, a man was reported at 1126 Hwy. 99N stumbling around the lot, trying to go into businesses, and taking flowers out of his vehicle and throwing them around. There was a subsequent call reporting the man in a vehicle at Gilbert Shopping Center, 1170 Hwy. 99 N, who was getting in and out of a sedan, stabbing at it with an item, driving recklessly, and throwing trash out of his vehicle.
OSP Fish & Wildlife asking the public to help identify poaching suspects
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On October 25th around 6:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers received a report of two elk being shot within 100 yards of the freeway, near milepost 84, I-5 south, Glendale, OR. According to OSP, the two elk, one bull and one cow,...
Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County
RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
House fire in Eugene on 1500 block of West 28th Street, Thursday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: A Eugene-Springfield official says that the fire was determined to be accidental. The fire was caused by an extension cord. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (EFSI) offers many extension cord safety tips. Here are a few to follow:. Do not overload extension cords or allow...
Leaf pickup to begin in Lane County, starting November 7th
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Fall is in full swing, and leaves are piling up across the area. Now cities across Lane County are beginning their annual leaf collection. Starting on November 7th the city of Eugene will begin clearing drainage systems of fallen leaves. Residents are responsible for leaf collection on their own properties.
Cedar Creek Fire now 68% contained
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Friday afternoon, the Eastern Area Silver Incident Management Team transferred command of the Cedar Creek Fire to a Type 3 organization. With the reduction in fire behavior with the past weeks rain and precipitation, Cedar Creek Fire crews are transitioning to a smaller organization as a result in the reduction of fire behavior over the last week.
Semi-truck hits flagger's car on Highway 58; no injuries reported
East of Oakridge, over on Highway 58 at mile marker 32 a semi-truck hit where a flagger's car. The flagger's car was with a backhoe doing work on the side of the highway. ODOT confirms there are no injuries in this collision, and as of right now all lanes of Highway 58 are open.
Precautions in place to protect voters in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As election day quickly approaches, the Lane County Clerk’s Office has partnered with the Secretary of State’s office to ensure voters feel safe. So far, the clerk’s office has been alerted to one instance of someone being photographed while turning in their ballot.
Bras for Cause: Raising money for local cancer patients in Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Oregon Cancer Foundation has been holding their annual Bras for Cause fundraiser all month long. How does Oregon Cancer Foundation help local cancer patients and where does the money that they raise from Bras for Cause go?. “We are...
Prescription Drug Take Back event in Veneta, Saturday
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help community members to safely dispose of their prescription drugs. LCSO says this is a no-questions-asked prescription drug drop off, in effort to prevent the unsafe disposal of prescription drugs and to prevent...
BLM lifts fire restrictions on southern Oregon coast
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Coos Bay District has lifted the fire restrictions on public lands administered by the BLM on the southern Oregon coast. BLM says the end of the fire restrictions is effective today, Friday, Oct. 28 at 12:01 a.m. in Douglas,...
Public safety levy on ballot again for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For the fifth time in 20 years, Springfield residents will vote on whether to renew a public safety levy that would fund the Springfield jail and other police services. The current levy is set to expire in July of next year. Based on an information mailer...
Halloween fun in Eugene and Springfield
Share your Halloween fun photos and videos with us!. Saturday, October 29 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through the month of October. October 30 and 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bring your little goblins and ghouls to the Haunted Market for some tricks and...
UO Student Life encourages students to stay safe Halloween weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — The Student Life division at the University of Oregon is encouraging students to stay safe and keep each other safe for the holiday weekend. That also means being remaining in good conduct and behavior on and off campus. Party patrols with Eugene Police will be out...
Groundbreaking announced for Latter-day Saints Willamette Valley Oregon temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Groundbreaking committee members told our station that the new temple will be built in Springfield, between International Way and Corporate Way. The new temple will sit on a 10.5 acre site, and will be single story of nearly 30,000 square feet. The groundbreaking ceremony will be...
Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
Egan Warming centers preparing to open with cold weather moving in
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Centers, which lay out a spread of different locations throughout Eugene and Springfield, they're gearing up to open soon. Tim Black with St. Vincent De Paul says they're hoping to have enough volunteers who can help out at the locations. Each volunteer has to go through a round of training before they're poised to make sure the needs of unhoused guests are taken care of.
City of Coburg is accepting write-in candidates for mayor on the ballot
COBURG, Ore. — If you live in Coburg, you may have noticed there are no candidates running for mayor on the ballot. The City of Coburg says they will be conducting a write-in campaign. They say on the ballot, there will be a line for a write-in vote, which will allow a write-in candidate to self-promote in the community.
Ecological burn planned at Mount Pisgah, Thursday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday, October 27, an ecological burn is planned at Mount Pisgah. Lane County parks is teaming up with the Friends of Burford Park and Mt. Pisgah, along with US Fish & Wildlife Service and Rivers to Bridges partners plan to conduct the burn as weather permits. They say the burn will help enhance prairie and savanna habitats within the park.
