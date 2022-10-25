Read full article on original website
Ross Barkley FIFA 23: How to Complete the Out of Position Player Pick SBC
Ross Barkley's Out of Position cards are live in FIFA 23 for the start of the promotion. Out of Position is a brand new FIFA Ultimate Team promotion taking aspects of the Shapeshifters event. Promotional items receive new positions changing where a player can line up and operate. Ross Barkley, normally a midfielder, has received a striker card and a right winger card.
